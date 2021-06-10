Echoes of the End is one of the great releases on which the new label Prime Matter is working.

During the Summer Game Fest, several of the video games in which the new Koch Media label works were seen, and one of the ones that has attracted the most attention is this Echoes of the End, a narrative action adventure in a world of fantasy that stands out for its ultra-realistic graphics and its commitment to an interesting combination of fighting and deep relationship with the protagonists of the game.

This narrative adventure bets on the PC and the new generationDeveloped with the Unreal Engine 5, Echoes of the End has shown some game sequences focused on the conversations between the protagonists, and at this point, the great expressiveness of their faces and graphic realism stand out. How has this level of detail been achieved? The Icelandic study Myrkur games has been immersed in an exhaustive motion capture work with real actors, and they do it in what will be their first game as a team, which has not prevented them from having in their cast of actors Adís Amah Hamilton, who plays one of the characters of Valhalla Murders on Netflix.

“Players step into the role of Ryn, an experienced fighter with the unique ability to manipulate and destroy matter, leading players into a singular fantasy world with an intense storyline and breathtaking landscapes,” report its authors in press release To find out more details we will have to wait a few hours for the Koch Primetime event, where we will have the opportunity to hear from the authors of this adventure.

At the moment its release date has not transcended, but it has been confirmed that it will be exclusive to the new generation of consoles and PC. It has been confirmed that it will have a single-player mode, although in a private event that 3Djuegos had access to, its authors have given clues that other modes could arrive that would be to be announced. Do not hesitate to check all the news of the Summer Game Fest 2021.

