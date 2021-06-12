Matches and results of Group 8, Subgroups C and D

Subgroups C and D have already finished the competition. Gimnástica Segoviana CF and CD Palencia Cristo Atlético have been promoted directly to Second RFEF. For its part, Burgos CF Promesas got third place for promotion.

Matches and results of Group 8, Subgroup E (Permanence)

CD Colegios Diocesanos 2 – La Bañeza FC 0

Diocesan Colleges CD: Darius; Nacho (Chris, 59 ‘), Ángel Encinar, Vicente, Quique (Meneses, 67’), Sergio Alonso (Javivi, 59 ‘), Fer, Oli, Diego Pose, Mario Hidalgo (Pablo Negro, 59’) and Sergio Mayorga ( Isma, 84 ‘).

La Bañeza FC: Raúl; Zabalo, Pablo González, Víctor, Dani Alonso, Hugo, Jorge Suárez (Erik del Río, 75 ‘), Aitor, Samuel (Yordan, 84’), Loren and Franco (Mateo, 60 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (83 ‘): Meneses. 2-0 (96 ‘): Vicente.

Referee: Alberto Sánchez. Yellow cards to Vicente, Pose, Meneses; Zabalo and Dani Alonso. Red card to the visiting bench.

Incidents: Sancti Spirit.

The locals came to this meeting knowing that a victory would leave them in the category and, except for a section midway through the first part where the visitors had a very clear pair crashing one on the crossbar, they were clearly deserving of a victory that leaves them where they started. , which for a club like Dioce is a success. Although the goals came in the final stretch, the local dominance was total.

SD Almazán 2 – Salamanca CF UDS B 1

SD Almazán: Jonathan Heredia; Íñigo Miranda, Héctor Lapeña (Diego Mateo, 90´), Plaza (Iraola, 86´), Anto (El Hazzazi, 75´), Santa (Dani Martínez, 86´), Checa, Khalifa, Pablo Sanz, Albitre and Losi.

Salamanca CF UDS B: Martín Cascajo (Sergio del Río, 61´); Kever, Keita, Villa, Ibáñez (Nieto, 75´), Del Olmo (Alemán, 61´), Egea, Elías González, Romero, Manu Jiménez (Aramis García, 46´) and Cámara (Horacio López, 61´).

Goals: 0-1 (20´): 1-1 (24´): Héctor. 2-1 (45´): Anto (pti.).

Referee: Balbas Calvo. Yellow cards to Santa, Czech, Khalifa; Ibáñez, Egea and Cámara.

Incidents: The Grove.

SD Almazán and Salamanca CF UDS B offered the respectable a beautiful soccer match that ended up falling on the local side due to small details, since the most fair thing would have been a draw. Those of Javier Guillén exhibited football, ambition and physicality but his rival took all the prize and in addition to the victory, he was proclaimed group champion.

CD Bupolsa 0 – UD Santa Marta de Tormes 1

CD Bupolsa: Sergio Garcia; Sanz, Saiz, Manzano, Cerezo, Cerro (Karim, 40 ‘), Alberto, Joao, Raúl, Zamora and Adrián (Revi, 71’).

UD Santa Marta de Tormes: Felix; Montes, Pablo, Estévez, Miguel, More (Gonzalo, 63 ‘), Santos (Joselu, 90’), Barbero, Martiña, Julio (Garrido, 86 ‘) and Aarón (Tomás, 86’).

Goal: 0-1 (72 ‘): Joao (pp).

Referee: Álvarez Rodríguez. Yellow cards to Joao, Revi; and Pablo.

Incidents: San Amaro. 300 spectators.

The Salamanca Santa Marta took a giant step to ensure permanence in the category. He was imposed by the minimum and suffered a lot to maintain his income until the end of a game played with great intensity where the Burgos mathematically descended from category. Bad luck took hold of the local team, as the goal was scored in their goal and in the final stretch Zamora sent a ball to the crossbar.

Real Burgos CF – CD Becerril (Sunday June 13 at 12:00)

CyD Cebrereña – CD Peñaranda de Bracamonte (Sunday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m.)

Next day Group 8, Subgroup E (Permanence)

La Bañeza FC – SD Almazán (Sunday 20 June)

Salamanca CF UDS B – CD Bupolsa (Sunday 20 June)

CD Becerril – CD La Granja (Sunday, June 20)

UD Santa Marta de Tormes – CyD Cebrereña (Sunday, June 20)

CD Peñaranda de Bracamonte – Real Burgos CF (Sunday, June 20)