Season ended. Leganés B, Unión Adarve and Móstoles URJC are promoted to Second RFEF. They will continue in Third RFEF Moratalaz, Alcorcón B, Rayo Vallecano B, Torrejón, Pozuelo, Flat Earth, Parla, Carabanchel and Trival Valderas.

Aranjuez 0 – Villanueva del Pardillo 1

Aranjuez: Portillo (Vergara 90 ‘), Cuchillo (Morci 87’), Miguel, Javi, Brayan, Manu, Crespo, Lorá, Olivar (Thiago 90 ‘), Ayoub (Mora 77’), Mario (Dani Calvo 77 ‘).

V. Pardillo: Cubi, Carlos, Raúl, Elo, Pérez, Álvaro (Simal 52 ‘), Andrés, Cuéllar (Oski 52’), Doute, Zárate (Borre 70 ‘), Doval (Carbo 70’).

Goals: 0-1 (93 ‘): Carbo.

Referee: By Mingo Collados. Amarilla to Crespo, Miguel, Brayan; and Pérez.

Incidents: The delight. About 100 spectators.

Villanueva del Pardillo continues with its incredible numbers, and, with the victory against Real Aranjuez, it has added 31 of the 33 points played in the Second Phase. Despite being condemned for being a subsidiary of Las Rozas, it continues to compete at a very high level. Those of Carlos Rodríguez enjoyed the best opportunities. However, they had to wait for the discount to score the winning goal. Borre culminated a counterattack with a shot that repelled the newly incorporated Vergara and, point-blank, Carbo set foot and a half from Pardillo certified the tenth victory in eleven games.

Villaverde 0 – Complutense Alcalá 1

Villaverde: Damián, Fran (Sekou 81 ‘), Adri (Berlanas 70’), Eti, Pedro, Diego, Yerpes, Ken (Garci 46 ‘), Camuesco (Sergi 70’), Noé (Alpha 75 ‘), Ángelo.

Complutense: Pantoja, Del Valle, Pareja, Jorge (Cristian 84 ‘), Said (Romero 75’), Isra (Ortiz 46 ‘), Mario, Álex García, De la Cuerda, Miguelón, De Prada.

Goals: 0-1 (82 ‘): Ortiz.

Referee: Diaz Rodríguez. Yellow to Noah, Yerpes; Del Valle and Pantoja. Red to the visitor Álex García (66 ‘).

Incidents: Boetticher. About 100 spectators.

Giant step towards salvation by a Complutense Alcalá after winning by the minimum at home of the relegated Villaverde. The match was open and Angelo already tried his luck in the first minutes of the match for the greens, although he ran into Pantoja. Said replied a few minutes later with a shot over the crossbar from Damien. In the second half came the spice of football with the controversy of the offside in a goal disallowed at Complutense when, after a bad start from local goal Damián, Álex García scored an empty goal. The goal was disallowed and the veteran forward from Complutense was sent off for saying something to the referee. Despite playing with one less, the Complutense continued to push and achieved the winning goal already in the final stretch of the game. Good personal move by Del Valle, who penetrated diagonally into the local area and his center to the far post was finished off by Ortiz to give Ernesto Gallardo’s men a new extra life. Five points separate the Complutense from an Atlético de Pinto that they face on the last day. If the Pinteños win at Paracuellos on Wednesday, the Fairgrounds will dictate sentence. If not, the alcalaínos will continue in Third next season.

At. Pinto 1 – Alcalá 2

I paint: Morales, Gascó, Kevin (Ángel Aguilar 75 ‘), Favio, Sergi (Raúl 62’), Losada (Jime 86 ‘), Rentero, Nico (Yorman 75’), Del Val, Goal, Beltrán.

Alcala: Héctor, Gonzalo, Nanclares (Alan 72 ‘), Murci (Ortiz 77’), Malote (Sergio Jerez 77 ‘), Herranz, Izan, Hervías (Álex Fernández 72’), Garci, Adri (Cata 57 ‘), Del Sol.

Goals: 0-1 (40 ‘): Boils. 1-1 (54 ‘): Goal. 1-2 (87 ‘): Álex Fernández (pen.).

Referee: Torres Carrión. Yellow to Favio, Nico, Losada, Gascó; Adri, Malote, Herránz and Héctor. Red to the local Yorman (2, 86 ‘).

Incidents: Amelia del Castillo. About 250 spectators.

The season is over for an Alcalá who says goodbye with a new victory, including comeback, at Amelia del Castillo. Hervías ahead of Atlético de Pinto at the end of the first half, after a good pass from Gonzalo and defining from below against Antonio. The team drew early after the restart. Goal controlled a long ball with his chest to stay in a one-on-one with the pinteño goalkeeper and beat him also on the ground. Yorman saw his second yellow card in the same play in the action of the penalty that meant the red victory. Álex Fernández did not miss from eleven meters and the coup de grace for Javi García’s men came already in the discount, when Raúl missed another maximum penalty, shooting very weakly and giving Héctor, a newcomer youth goalkeeper in the category, time to block the spherical. Despite the defeat, Atlético de Pinto continues to depend on itself. If he wins at Paracuellos Antamira on Wednesday and Complutense Alcalá on Sunday, he will continue in Third. It is hard but not impossible. It was also the last match for referee David Torres Carrión, who hung up the whistle after a long career.

The Alamo 3 – Santa Ana 1

The Alamo: Olmedo, Rabadán, Kiko Zarza (Jaime 82 ‘), Boriba, Siu, Noé (Álex 68’), Tello (Escribá 59 ‘), Crespo (Adrián 82’), Pablillo (Cañizares 59 ‘), Raúl Juliá, Amaya.

Saint Ana: Medina, Alvarito (Jorge 61 ‘), Fer Bajo, Aitor, Julio, Mata (Joaquín 61’), Duffort (Toni 70 ‘), Nando, Kuny (Iván Mateos 70’), Blanco (Moha 61 ‘), Isla.

Goals: 0-1 (12 ‘): Nando. 1-1 (30 ‘): Noah. 2-1 (38 ‘): Julio (pp). 3-1 (53 ‘): Julio (pp).

Referee: Ferreiro Mendez. Yellow to visitors Alvarito and Fer Bajo.

Incidents: Facundo Rivas. About 150 spectators.

Facundo Rivas says goodbye to the Third Division with a clear victory for El Álamo over Santa Ana who, once again, started winning and came back. Nando took advantage of a bad assignment on Olmedo to anticipate the Alameño goal and sign the only goal of Fuencarral’s. The tie began with a start from Rabadán from the modular and, after dribbling up to three opponents, he left the death pass to Noé so that he only had to push a goal. Even before the break, Amaya headed a Siu cross from the left and Julio deflected just enough to fool his goalkeeper. And, already in the second half, Julio again scored in his own goal after a bad assignment to Medina, unable to control the ball.

Móstoles CF 0 – San Fernando 3

Móstoles CF: Alberto, Rubén, Juan Carlos (Junior 84 ‘), José Ángel, Helmer, Christian, Jaime, Juanma (Santurino 75’), Vallinot (Barri 63 ‘), Mario (Pacheco 63’), Sacha (Barco 63 ‘).

San Fernando: Vargas, Juanmi (Jaime 85 ‘), Jandro, Hugo, Diego Campos (Bryan 78’), Koke, Álex Díaz, Roi, Koke Carchenilla (Guille 85 ‘), Argumánez, Bilal (Andrei 85’).

Goals: 0-1 (53 ‘): Koke. 0-2 (83 ‘): Hugo (pen.). 0-3 (87 ‘): Koke.

Referee: Busts Pereira. Yellow for Sacha, Christian, José Ángel; Álex Díaz, Hugo and visiting coach Juanjo García Granero.

Incidents: Andrés Torrejón. About 100 spectators.

San Fernando’s overwhelming victory against a Móstoles CF that disappeared from the pitch after the first goal scored by Koke, already in the second half, after a great play by Bilal. Hugo extended distances after being knocked down inside the area and transformed himself the penalty that the referee Bustos Pereira did not hesitate to point out. Koke Jiménez shortly after signed his personal double to sentence the game, again to pass from Bilal. The season ends the next day for both teams, already relegated. San Fernando receives Real Aranjuez on Wednesday June 16 and the people of Mostole receive a Paracuellos Antamira already saved after the defeat of Atlético de Pinto.

Rest: Paracuellos Antamira

