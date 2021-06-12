Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup C and D

Subgroup C has already finished the competition. Arosa SC, UD Somozas, Polvorín FC, Alondras CF, CD Estradense and CD Choco dispute the playoff for promotion to Second RFEF. Alondras and Choco were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Group 1, Subgroup E Matches and Results

Ourense 0 – Arzúa 2

Ourense: Juanvi; William, Sanchís, Kanteh (Nweny, 52 ‘), Borja Tazos, Adamou, Cássio (Andoni, 76’), Óscar Lorenzo (Braganza, 52 ‘), Alfonso (Ces, 62’), Julio Delgado and Wadir (Domingo, 62 ‘).

Arzúa: Marqueta; Brais Prieto, Queiruga, Santi Taboada, Tomé; Brais Pedreira (Blanco, 74 ‘), Sergio Otero (Marcos, 53’), Pedro Delgado, Vivito (Iván García, 74 ‘); Borja Míguez (Eiro, 74 ‘) and Iker Hurtado (Diego Fuentes, 86’).



Goals: 0-1 (34 ‘): Borja Míguez. 0-2 (45 ‘): Iker Hurtado, from a penalty.



Referee: Oliveira God, Galician. He admonished the local Kanteh; and the visitor Tome.



Incidents: Or Couto. About 100 spectators.

Sad farewell to Ourense in O Couto. The first quarter of an hour was from Ourense, who was able to get ahead on the scoreboard on two good occasions. However, the efficiency was put by Arzúa with Borja Míguez’s goal with a tremendous shot from outside the area that Juavi could not stop. And on the edge of the break, the visitors increased their income with both Iker Hurtado, by transforming a highly protested penalty per hand. After the break, the locals tried to reverse the situation, but their rival knew how to defend themselves very well and keep the income until the end.

Pontellas – Student Association (Sunday June 13 at 12:00)

Ourense – Fisterra (Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.)

Ribadumia – Paiosaco (Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.)

Boat – Viveiro (Sunday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.)

Atios – As Pontes (Doningo June 13 at 6:00 p.m.)

