The 22 players of the Spanish team concentrated in the Ciudad del Fútbol and the members of the parallel bubble, they have repeated for the third consecutive day a “negative” result in the PCR tests they have undergone on Friday morning, the day on which Diego Llorente can rejoin, pending his result.

Early in the morning, the Federation’s medical services carried out preventive tests on all the Spanish internationals, the coaching staff and all the personnel that work with the absolute in the Ciudad del Fútbol in the two concentration hotels.

Before lunchtime, as the coach Luis Enrique Martínez wanted, he already has all the results, for the third day in a row, all negative. “As happened on Wednesday and Thursday, the round of PCR tests carried out this Friday on all the internationals of the selection have yielded negative results.”

It remains to know the result of the test that has been submitted Diego Llorente, who in case of repeating negative for the fourth consecutive time, his “false positive” would be confirmed, would allow him to return to the concentration on Friday afternoon and be able to play the Eurocup.