At 30, the midfielder Thiago Alcántara has become one of the veterans of Luis Enrique’s selection. And this Friday he acted as spokesman for the group, to send a message full of positivism just three days after Spain debuted in the Eurocup. “In this team we have a very nice combination of youth and experience. We have to think that we are the best attacking and defending. I know that if we are true to our style, we will go far, ”said the Liverpool player.

He has lifted many titles in his career, first at Barça and later at Bayern. But Thiago, who made his senior debut in 2011 and missed Euro 2012 through injury, is still ‘hungry’. «I have the same desire for titles as the day I debuted. Being in this selection is already a prize. I want to help the group and I am clear about what the coach asks of me. We all have the same desire to work and what I perceive is that in the group we are all ready to help the one we have at our side ».

Thus, the talented Liverpool midfielder is “very optimistic” about the chances of La Roja in this European Championship. “We have been positive with the national team for a long time. We are optimistic for the footballers that we have, for the human group that we have formed and for the work that we have been doing in previous competitions, “he said.