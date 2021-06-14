Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, said that the program targets innovators and creators from all over the world, which enhances societal cohesion, as its goals are consistent with government directions in Supporting talented, distinguished and creative minds who have presented pioneering community initiatives for their countries.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the interactive electronic training platform, which is supervised by the program, and aims to consolidate the concept of societal intelligence, enable trainees to interact with community issues and challenges, and turn them into opportunities for development and change towards a better future. His Highness valued the efforts of the members of the Higher Committee of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence.

This came when His Highness chaired the second meeting of the Higher Committee of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence.

The meeting dealt with the important role of the program in the advancement of society, through generous directives, and the ambitious vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Emirates”, with its focus on social intelligence, through the ability to Interacting with community issues and challenges and transforming them into opportunities for development and change towards a better future, and responding to all variables affecting the community environment, through the creative investment of all available capabilities to create effective community treatments and solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life and well-being of communities.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee and members of the Committee His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, His Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jabr Muhammad Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Family Development Foundation, and Awsha Salem Al Suwaidi, principal developer, first institutional awards at the Development Foundation family.

The electronic training platform of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, the first of its kind in the world, consolidates the concept of community intelligence and a culture of innovation and enhances skills in this field. The platform aims to enable trainees to interact with community issues and challenges, and turn them into opportunities for development and change towards a better future. It provides training in Arabic with the latest technologies within three training levels. Registration can be made on the platform via www.hhsfbmawards.ae.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed during the meeting, in the presence of members of the committee

innovation culture

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili said: “The Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program is an exceptional program that reflects her Highness’s keenness to activate the role of members of society as a whole, and to involve them in finding innovative and sustainable solutions to the various challenges facing societies, which are based on the principle of leadership, innovation and cohesion. community and responsibility, which will contribute to making a difference in the local and global community by highlighting the distinguished and innovative individuals and institutions, recognizing their achievements, contributions, appreciation and support for the elevation, happiness and progress of their countries and enhancing their affiliation and loyalty to their communities.” His Excellency added: “Social innovation is the future in solving priority social challenges, and an opportunity to develop future-oriented solutions and empower the community.”

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi indicated that the program seeks to achieve its goals by discovering the achievements of individuals and institutions, nurturing talented and innovators, and appreciating their efforts, and embodies the true vision and human dimension of the UAE. His Excellency said: “The program seeks to spread awareness of the principles of societal intelligence and consolidate a culture of innovation and community leadership in the local community and in all societies around the world. It also seeks to build effective partnerships and provide a reference and normative basis for measuring the impact of societal innovation in societies. The award allows local competition for the works that Achieved at the level of the UAE, and internationally on the work that has been achieved regionally and globally.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid drew attention to the importance of consolidating the concept of societal intelligence, enabling trainees to interact with community issues and challenges, and turning them into opportunities for development and change towards a better future.

Her Excellency said: “The electronic training platform, which falls under the umbrella of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program, aims to respond to all the variables affecting the societal environment, through the creative investment of all available capabilities to devise effective societal treatments and solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life and well-being of communities. By providing training materials that make it easier for the public to obtain information while preserving its cognitive value.”

Jabr Muhammad Ghanem Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the program aims, through the electronic training platform, to achieve leadership, as it is the first in the world in terms of its specialization in the field of societal intelligence. He said: “The electronic training platform will contribute to spreading awareness and knowledge, consolidating a culture of innovation and community leadership, providing training materials that contribute to raising the level of societal intelligence, developing the professional and personal skills of individuals, and enhancing responsibility for entities by providing training to community members, motivating them to volunteer, in addition to working. To keep pace with government trends in empowering society and raising the quality of life through training courses that suit the requirements of all groups according to age groups.

For his part, Major General Maktoum Ali Al-Sharifi said: “The UAE is rich in energies, generous hands and thinking and creative elements, and the program seeks to pave the way for it to innovate, produce, innovate and contribute to changing the quality and course of life for the better.” He praised the efforts made by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to support institutions with a pioneering footprint in the areas of enhancing social cohesion and stability, and enhancing lifestyle and quality of life.

He pointed out that the program has become a human sign for investing energies and opening up horizons for effort and innovation, in a way that contributes to creating a competitive community environment that aims to improve the way of life in communities.

People of determination

Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al-Humaidan affirmed that the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program is one of the leading national initiatives that support the renaissance of society. He said: “The program stems from a vision that takes into account all segments of society and pushes them to participate in society by investing in their talents and ideas and raising awareness of the importance of achieving humanitarian and developmental outcomes. It is a multi-faceted cultural and intellectual contribution that contributes to societal mobility and serves all its sectors. The program also enhances the role of the supporting bodies for People of Determination by honoring those who take the initiative to support, care, encourage and develop the capabilities of all segments of society, including families, youth and people of determination in various fields, and support them locally, regionally and globally.”

Maryam Al Rumaithi: Shedding light on societal values

Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi said: “The Abu Dhabi Family Forum – organized by the Family Development Foundation and the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program – celebrates a number of winning entries in the program, and seeks to consolidate the values ​​of community intelligence, invest in community energies, enhance community cohesion, and introduce new and developed government services directed For all family and community members, facilitating the process of accessing them and building a relationship based on trust, respect and credibility between the family and various community service institutions, in addition to highlighting the capabilities of people of determination and benefiting from the experiences and consultations of senior citizens and employing them in community service and highlighting societal values.

She stressed that the forum aims to strengthen the social protection system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its sustainability by supporting the capabilities of families and rehabilitating them to be an effective strategic partner in managing the social risks they face efficiently and effectively and supporting the creative winners of the awards of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, in addition to discovering entrepreneurs. Creative people in society.

Al-Rumaithi explained: “A number of government and private agencies are participating in the forum that support the capabilities of families and are concerned with youth, childhood and all societal groups and rehabilitate them to be an effective partner in community stability and enhancing families’ quality of life.”

Maryam Al Muhairi: Building partnerships that support innovation

Maryam Eid Al-Muhairi said: “The program’s message derives from excellence, creativity, innovation, community intelligence and national responsibility as an entry point to contribute to achieving noble goals and objectives that enhance the development of society, so that society becomes itself concerned with improvement and at the same time contributes to self-development, based on an urgent desire to Giving and stimulating his abilities and his tireless quest to serve the country by giving individuals enough space, to inspire others through their participation in an initiative, idea or creative work that makes a difference in society.”

She pointed out that the program works to build effective partnerships that support societal innovation in the world, and establishes a coherent social system that contributes to enhancing community happiness, and instilling the value of social responsibility in the hearts of individuals and families for a better future for their societies and countries.

Aoucha Al-Suwaidi: Achieving Leadership

Aoucha Salem Al Suwaidi said: “The Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Program includes three different areas, namely individual excellence, teamwork and supporting entities, in order to take into account the diversity in the nature of the social development sector and meet the program’s objectives in supporting the achievement of leadership in the field of social development.”

She pointed out that the field of individual excellence is divided into seven categories, namely cultural, artistic and media excellence, science and future technology, social responsibility, community builders, mother/father/grandmother/distinguished/distinguished grandfather, bond, and entrepreneurs, while the field of teamwork seeks to motivate all Community members, especially the youth group from 15 to 35 years old, to carry out within organized work teams to provide innovative projects and practical solutions that make a tangible societal impact in culture and arts, science and future technology, and social responsibility, in addition to the field of the distinguished family in caring for people of determination, as well as the volunteer family, and extended family.

Al Suwaidi confirmed that the field of entities aims to introduce the entities that initiate support, care, encouragement and development of the capabilities of all segments of society, including families, youth and people of determination in various fields, support them locally, regionally or globally, and create awareness among government and private institutions. She pointed out that there is an honorary field within the award, which honors the personality who supports community issues and is chosen by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, and she is awarded the “Mother of the Nation Medal”, in appreciation of her pioneering role and extended giving in community service.