It will be held on Monday 14 June in front of the investigating judge of the Court of Siena, Jacopo Rocchi, the guarantee interrogation for the player Manolo Portanova, the 21-year-old son of sporting glory, former footballer Daniele, currently in force as a midfielder at Genoa, accused of group sexual violence against a twenty-year-old Sienese student.

The minutes of the girl who accuses the footballer Portanova and friends: “Photos and videos while I was trying to escape”

The girl said her alleged rapists took photos and videos as she tried to defend herself, Corriere della Sera writes, while the suspects have provided an opposite version saying that there was no violence and that the student was consenting.

The reports of the alleged victim: “I tried to stop them, but they immobilized me”

“I saw my rapists taking pictures and videos – said the girl, as shown in the minutes reported by the Corriere della Sera -. Three of them found them in front of me. I tried to stop them, tried to escape but they pinned me and kept taking pictures. I saw the flashes of mobile phones ».

The voice message to the cousin: “I participated in an orgy”

But there are conflicting elements in the proceedings of the investigation, continues the newspaper. Like a voice message sent by the girl to a cousin in which she would say: “I participated in an orgy”. On Wednesday in the Prosecutor’s Office in Siena there will be a probative incident that could crystallize any evidence on the phones of the alleged rapists. Only then will we know if the films exist and if they can clarify what happened on the night of May 30 in an apartment a stone’s throw from Piazza del Campo.