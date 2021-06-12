Little Sammy was saved and with him other puppies with the same fate: what happened

A history wonderful has been published on the web in the last few days. The protagonist is a very sweet dog, called Sammy. Because of his conditions he was born in overcrowding, they were going to subject him to euthanasia. But in the end, he managed to save himself from this terrible practice, which unfortunately exists in some shelters.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

It’s important to adopt, just to avoid that these poor animals, alone and defenseless, lose their lives. Fortunately, not everyone uses this policy. There are also what we all know as no kill rigufi.

The story of this four-legged little one began some time ago. A group of people found him alone and abandoned on the streets of a neighborhood, in Louisiana.

Was sad Sammy, as he just wished he could go back to live in his home, surrounded from love of what should have been his human family. However, those people were stoves and they had decided to let him in the street.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Nobody knows what he experienced in those days, but his arrival in the shelter, the doctor found that his conditions were serious.

During the medical examination, it emerged that the puppy was suffering from heartworm. An infection which if not taken care of can also lead to death. Consequently everyone knew it was difficult find the perfect home for him.

Sammy managed to save himself

Precisely for this reason, the employees of the shelter have it signed up on the list for euthanasia. They knew very well that no one would show up to take him away and they were in a period of overcrowding.

But one day, something truly magical happened. Volunteers from the The Animal Rescue Site, I’m intervened to save it. They organized one of the flights of freedom and have saved the life of Sammy and other puppies with the same terrible fate.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

These animals in the next few days they will fly in the southern regions, where there is already one family human willing to adopt them. Good luck little ones!