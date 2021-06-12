The dates for the hearings of the trial against the Cordovan golfer Ángel “Pato” Cabrera (51) have already been established and the first will be July 1. It was still necessary for the Cordoba to arrive in his native province and that happened this Saturday, after a direct transfer by plane from Puerto Iguazú, Misiones, to the Bouwer prison unit (about 20 km south of the provincial capital), from where he will participate. of the judicial process through virtual means.

He is accused of gender violence, denounced by his former partner Cecilia Torres Mana. In the last hours of this Friday, the Córdoba Crime Chamber issued preventive detention for Cabrera before the danger of a possible leak, as confirmed by judicial sources to Clarion.

Cabrera was imprisoned in Puerto Iguazú, where he entered Argentina after being detained in Rio de Janeiro, where he was arrested while an international arrest warrant was in force, and this Saturday he was transferred to Córdoba.

Within hours of the golfer arriving in his province, Chamber 2 of the Chamber, chaired by Judge Mónica Travaglini, decided that the defendant should continue to be detained and remain at the disposal of Justice to prevent the trial from being frustrated. As this newspaper learned, the court considered that Cabrera’s intention was to travel from Brazil to the United States to remain a fugitive.

The arrest of Pato Cabrera in Rio de Janeiro. He arrived in Brazil on a flight from the United States.

For the first time in several months, Cabrera made statements on this issue. Went to Channel 12 from Córdoba by telephone from Misiones, in which he said that his situation “is a bit difficult. I never thought I was in this moment, and I had a pretty bad time in these five months. I was very sick, my health was complicated, physically, because everything was happening like this and I was more and more afraid. I was not comfortable. “

“They created a monster of the ‘Pato’ Cabrera, but I am going to demonstrate with the truth that I am totally innocent. I am willing to come forward and show that this is not how things were said. It is not how all this was carried out. I never thought there could be so much anger, so much anger, “he said.

When asked about his departure from the country last August, for which the Cordovan Justice requested that he return, he stated: “I went on a scheduled flight to Miami. I went normally as I did all my life, to work with dignity. I never ran away. If I had to give notice or had to ask permission to leave, I didn’t know. “



“Pato” Cabrera, during the transfer from Puerto Iguazú to Córdoba, where he will continue to be detained.

“I was in the United States and everyone knew my whereabouts, because I was playing tournaments, I was not hiding. It’s not that I went to a beach and hid so they wouldn’t see me. I was working,” he emphasized.

Cabrera also commented on a video that the complainant filmed in 2016 in which he is seen rebuking her, the following: “I don’t really know what is seen. We all make mistakes and it happened to me too. We will see how to reverse the situation. “

“I am very sure of everything and I believe that with the truth I will go well. They can accuse me of whatever they want. They can say what they want, but then you have to prove it. I trust the justice, my lawyer and myself. I know that with the truth I’m going to get ahead, “he concluded.



Cecilia Torres Mana and “Pato” Cabrera.

The Argentine golfer was detained in a federal prison in Rio de Janeiro, where he was located by Interpol after the issuance of a red alert for his international capture, five months ago.

Cabrera must face a trial for two accumulated causes, one for “Qualified minor injuries and threats”, and another for “Qualified minor injuries and theft”, reported in 2017 and 2018 by Torres Mana.

The 51-year-old athlete, winner of the US Open 2007 and the Augusta Masters in 2009, traveled on July 20, 2020, without judicial authorization, from his home in Villa Allende to the United States, to participate in a golf tournament.

Justice noticed his absence two weeks later, shortly after establishing the date for the trial he must face and also days after new complaints filed by his ex-partner, which led the local Justice to process the international capture.

