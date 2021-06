On June 7, Sara Rogel was released after serving almost a third of her 30-year prison sentence for violating the harsh ban on abortion in her country. Sara was arrested in October 2012, after going to a hospital with injuries caused by a fall while doing housework. At 22, she was denounced, prosecuted and sentenced for having an abortion. According to her defenders, Sara never deserved to be in prison and was unjustly imprisoned. .