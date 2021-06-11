The North American video game giant Electronic arts, responsible for hits like the video game sagas Battlefield or The Sims, was the victim of a cyberattack in which 780 GB of data was stolen which comprises the programming code of his virtual football star title: FIFA 21.

As the company itself revealed, cybercriminals managed to access the company’s internal network and stole data from some of its titles and development tools, including the programming code of the popular FIFA 21 game and Frostbite graphics engine.

Hackers would be interested in selling this information through dark web forums, sites that are not indexed in search engines and that can only be accessed through specialized browsers.

Electronic Arts claims that among the 780 GB of stolen data no information about your users, as was feared at first.

“We are investigating a recent intrusion incident on our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools, “acknowledged an EA source.

“They did not access the players’ data and we have no reason to believe that there is any risk to their privacy,” they added in the statement.

The repercussions of the cyberattack

According to the video game publisher, the intrusion should not impact games they currently have neither a business in development. Simultaneously, they also affirmed that they initiated a investigation criminal and that they are working with law enforcement authorities and other cybersecurity experts.

In addition to the FIFA 21 source code and the Frostbite graphics engine – the same one that the popular Battlefield series runs on – Vice assures that the attackers would also have had access to development kits (known as SDK).

Electronic Arts ensures that FIFA 21 player data was not compromised in the cyberattack. Photo: DPA.

According to the information gathered from the forums, the attackers they will only sell EA data to “reputable and reputable members”, as they indicated themselves in the forum post.

At the moment, they did not share any stolen data publicly.

The video game companies, in the crosshairs

In recent months there have been various cyberattacks focused on video game development companies. The most recent cases are those that affected the Japanese company Capcom, which ended with the leak of a lot of data from their game Resident Evil Village, or CD Projekt RED, responsible for Cyberpunk 2077.

Precisely, the Polish company recently recognized that the data stolen from its systems in the February attack they may be circulating on the internet, although they did not confirm the authenticity of the data or whether it was actually manipulated.

The Polish development studio shared new information about the ransomware cyberattack that in February compromised their internal systems and killed them. auctioned data in a clandestine digital market.



Keanu Reeves, Johnny Silverhand, is a key character in the Cyberpunk 2077 game. Photo CD Projekt RED

Following the attack, where codes for games like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 were affected, CD Projekt Red said that had no intention of meeting the demands of cyber attackers, even if it meant that the stolen material circulated on the network.

This Thursday they acknowledged in a statement that “they have reason to believe” that the stolen data “is currently circulating on the Internet.” And although they cannot confirm the content exactly, they believe that it may include information on current and former workers and companies.

“We are committed and prepared to take actions against the parties that share the stolen data, “they said.

They also reported that they are working with experts and law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and Europol, and that they updated the information shared with the president of the Polish personal data protection agency.

