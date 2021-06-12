The last presidential furious “Go and get involved” A terrible week ended for Alberto Fernández.

Octavio Paz considers that “when a society is corrupted, the first thing gangrene is the language”.

After the first manifestation of ambulatory discursive fatigue of the Prime Magistrate, who managed to offend half a continent with two lines, the deputies sanctioned the Law of Equity in the Representation of Genders in Communication Services, which, among other things, rewards with official advertising the promotion of inclusive language from the media.

It is intended to legislate speech with the force of law.

An enforcement authority designated by the government will be set up that will oversee compliance with these requirements, a police linguistic commissary that will be controlled at the same time … By whom?

The media that comply with what is dictated by the official preceptor will receive a certification of “good conduct”.

Inclusive language is one thing, and its legal disposition by the bureaucratic and subordinate devotional apparatus of the ruling power is another thing.

The “Revolted tongue”, in the positive sense that the Sergio Ramirez Cervantes Prize grants him, he drinks in the turbulence of the rivers of words that contributed all the constituent flows of the Spanish-American speech. from the dark peaks of the imperative bosses down.

The oppressive vocation always seeks to legislate the word vertically, but does not for that reason manage to flatten it by a militant pontifical and parliamentary disposition.

Octavio Paz, also wrote that “Civilizations that deny death end up denying life”.

With the deaths in avalanche, the ruling party denies the tragedy in various ways: blaming the American empire, the “medical visitors” or anyone who is outside the government command system.

Alberto Fernández’s tongue seems painfully stiffened by the impossible exercise of ventriloquy of the vice-presidential tutelary will.

A guarded president who dissociated himself from his own voice by giving his words to those who “puppete” him from a distance.

And so it is with others: the obedient diction of militancy is lost in the brain cells of slave thought.

It is not in itself the debate on inclusive language that is the problem, on the contrary, but its forced promotion from the equivocal domain of the civil servant, of the crushing machinery of the invertebrate magic of the mental emptiness.

Octavio Paz quotes Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz What magical herbal teas from the Indian herbalists of my country, the spell shed between my letters?

Words were enriched from the plurality of languages ​​and peoples of course, but never from legislators or dignitaries unworthy for being obsequious.

It is difficult to reiterate them, precisely because they are repeated and embarrassing, but in this context there is no other remedy. According to the Prime Magistrate: “Octavio Paz once wrote that the Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came from the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships. They were ships that came from Europe”.

He uses the verb to leave, they “came out” from the Indians, as if they had freed themselves from a situation of socio-cultural minority. Argentines, on the other hand, “arrived” from the ships. As if we had arrived to free the natives from their deficient circumstances.

They “left”, we “arrived”.

The truth is that to put it in contemporary terms we now neither leave nor arrive as we are almost anesthetized by the statistical accumulation of deaths that are added and continue to be added. Everything happens for the government as if it were normal to prevent the best vaccines from arriving and not finding the key to lessen a plague that does not give way.

We are wounded, among other things, by the manifest and ideologized health failure and lack of foresight. Attacked by the irresponsible managers of uselessness, who vilify all those who describe the critical gravity of the situation.

The turbulent waters and disoriented captaincies incubate storms.

A tide of protesters once again covered the streets of Buenos Aires. The stage becomes unstable and fiery.

The picket mobilization to the Ministry of Social Development.

As the crisis deepens, the discord between the Vice President and the Chief Justice grows more and more curled.

More still.

Octavio Paz disdained silly, dogmatic, and corrupt statism. He named the gigantic state: “The philanthropic ogre” A Leviathan maniator of minds, of foreign funds and of wills.

Meanwhile the rudder turns with obvious inconvenience and unruly orientation.

As if we were now sailing on a raft and all together in it on the brink of shipwreck.