Two motorized agents of the Murcia Local Police they turned out wounded this Tuesday afternoon to be run over by a tourist in the roundabout of Avenida de Los Dolores, next to the Media Markt in Ronda Sur. As confirmed by municipal sources, both officials had to be transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital with polyontusions.

The incident occurred at 5:40 p.m., when the agents They were heading to Saturno Street in the capital to intervene in a brawl that was occurring at the time. Despite the fact that they circulated with the acoustic signals and the lights on on their motorcycles, a tourism that was incorporated into the Avenida de Los Dolores He did not notice their presence and, when the traffic light turned green, he ran over them.

The driver involved remained in the area while the wounded were treated and transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. The worst-off officer suffered bruises to his skull, face and neck, while his partner is awaiting assessment.

In addition, an ambulance also had to transfer to the Morales Meseguer hospital the companion of the driver involved, since he had a cardiac history, according to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region.