Recently on the podcast ‘Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast‘, your driver, Colin Moriarty, reported the reasons why we have so far not seen a quarter of the exclusive saga of PlayStation of first-person shooters, ‘Resistance‘.

The saga, created by Insomniac Games, led the players to an alternate timeline where, instead of the Second World War, planet earth was invaded by an alien race known as’Chimeras‘, so you controlled a soldier who fights to repel these beings.

What happened to Resistance 4?

In accordance with Moriarty, Insomniac did present the idea of Resistance 4 in view of Sony, but the company preferred not to carry it out. The reason? Naughty dog I was about to take out ‘The Last of Us‘ Y Sony found that both games had a lot of thematic similarities, which could make them compete against each other.

What’s more, Sony they considered that they already had many post-apocalyptic games within their offering and believed that this could cause fatigue in the public. Moriarty said ‘Killzone’ it was also considered as a post-apocalyptic game, so maybe that’s why we haven’t seen a new ‘Killzone‘ in a while.

‘Resistance‘it’s been lost in time since its last installment’Burning skies‘that came out in the Playstation Vita. The series had a very good critical reception and good sales so it is rare that it has not yet been returned to it. Interestingly, it is also one of the most beloved sagas of the PS3 who never had a remaster or HD collection on PS4.

Insomniac has kept busy with other games that have been successful like Spider-Man (2018), ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales‘and with its most recent release’Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘. Maybe at some point they can go back to ‘Resistance‘as they have not stated that there is no possibility of them doing so. In addition, they constantly share images of it on their twitter. Could it be that they also want me to come back?

