The Investigation Unit of the National Gendarmerie of Venado Tuerto, together with the Environmental Control Brigade, which depends on the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, rescued this Monday a lioness and a bengal tiger who were caged in a field in the town of Maggiolo, Santa Fe.

“The animals were in poor condition, with malnutrition and loss of muscle mass. They were in precarious cages ”, the prosecutor Iván Raposo, who is in charge of the investigation, informed the Venado24 site.

They were also found in the rural establishment, called “San Esteban”, a nutria and a capybara (in danger of extinction), in addition to two live specimens of talkative parrot.

The people who managed the property they did not have the corresponding documentation that will prove the legal origin of the animals, in accordance with the provisions of the wildlife conservation law.

Likewise, the possible transfer of a bear that he lived on the property, that he had been irregularly transferred to a zoo.

In the place, buried, there were skulls of two lions and two Bengal tigers, so that the illegal activities of these people would come from a long time ago.

The Environmental Control Brigade was in charge of the transfer and relocation of animals found inside the farm.

As reported by Venado24, the owner of the property was apprehended and a cause was filed for an infraction of the wildlife conservation law and an infraction for animal abuse. The penalties range from 6 months to 5 years, but in general they are expendable.

The same media indicated that the owner exhibited a judicial act of some years ago in which it had been arranged as a judicial depository of the animals until the means are available for the transfer to a sanctuary.

Some neighbors of the farm, who had knowledge of the animals that lived there in poor conditions, affirmed that they were bought from a circus.

The search was carried out with the authorization of Judge Bianchini, to verify possible violations to laws 22,421 on “Wildlife Conservation” and 22,344 on “Trade in Endangered Species”.

The order was issued by the Regional Prosecutor’s Office 3rd Judicial District of Venado Tuerto, in charge of Ivan Raposo, of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.



The town of Maggiolo belongs to the General López department of Santa Fe. 35 kilometers from Venado Tuerto and 9 kilometers from the border with the province of Córdoba.

In social networks, several users linked to ecology they are usually critical with this type of operations disseminated by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, in charge of Juan Cabandié.

Not because of the actions themselves, which are positive, but because they claim to go for the most serious issues and in the background that punish our planet.



