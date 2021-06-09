A man in his 60s had to be rescued this Wednesday by firefighters, treated by emergency health services and taken by ambulance to hospital after falling into a well about 5 meters deep, on a farm near Fuente Álamo. His injuries, apparently, are not serious.

On 112, at 5:48 p.m., he received a call from a relative, who pointed out that the well was dry and that they had managed to speak with the injured person.

Patrols from the Local Police of Fuente Álamo, a medicalized ambulance with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 and firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) traveled to the site.

After being rescued by the firefighters, the injured man was treated and stabilized by the health workers, who took him by ambulance to the Santa Lucía hospital in Cartagena with injuries that, apparently, were not serious.