National Senator Carlos Reutemann meets his eighth day of hospitalization this Monday with a slight “improvement” in your condition. Within the same medical report they warn that the prognosis of the former governor of Santa Fe remains “reserved” while in intensive care in a private sanatorium.

The 79-year-old legislator is “hemodynamically compensated” after receiving transfusions in previous days.

Even his eldest daughter Cora went to donate blood and shared a photo on social networks to ask for more donors who can collaborate while the treatment of the Lole in the capital of the province.

Reutemann is “afebrile and vigil”, according to the part signed by Dr. Sebastián del Pazo at the Sanatorio Santa Fe.

The director of the hospital specified that the clinical situation of the former Formula 1 driver is “stable.” To this was added the “slight improvement in some hematometric parameters“to monitor the patient.

The national senator has been staying at the effector since Sunday, May 30, when he interrupted his home stay due to new health problems.

He had spent a little over a week at his house before being hospitalized again and two days later they decided to refer him to an intensive care room.

The “Lole” was admitted with a picture of anemia and dehydration, but towards Friday presented new complications and then the order of blood givers.

After the transfusions, she has been stable for 48 hours, although her daughters are still worried and repeat messages dedicated to their father in a scenario in which favorable forecasts have not yet emerged.

This Monday, Cora Reutemann requested the collaboration of donors of any blood group and factor.

Through her Twitter account, the photographer shared a image taken while undergoing extraction and thanked in advance the answers while they attend to the former runner at the Santa Fe Sanatorium.

I ask for blood from any group and factor. Go to Bv Gálvez 1985 from 7 am to 11 am Santa Fé Capital. Thank you very much 🩸 ♥ ️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ib7Um1RHg5 – Cora Reutemann (@CoraReutemann) June 7, 2021

The legislator had been hospitalized for the first time in the same facility at the beginning of last month, when he went to do some control studies for a possible anemia picture.

After being referred to intensive care, on Saturday, May 8 they took him to the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario, whose director has a close relationship with “Lole”.

After the transfer to the south of the province, the doctors carried out new studies in order to stop the intestinal bleeding that threatened Reutemann’s life.

There they decided to operate it and the intervention had good results. The former governor went to the common room and two weeks later he was discharged from hospital, but his health condition worsened again in the days after he returned home.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.

DS