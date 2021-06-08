The images are dizzying. A driver aboard a Peugeot zigzags between cars in General Paz. You can hear the noise of the engine, you feel the acceleration in an avenue where the maximum speed allowed is 80 kilometers per hour and, between Libertador and Acceso Norte, 100 km / h. But this Peugeot is going to much more. And who handles it does it as if it were a video game and not from real life, in which it could have caused a tragedy. But this time, it didn’t happen. Yes OK lost control of the vehicle and ended up on the shoulder, this time there were no deaths or injuries.

A companion is heard saying to the driver “That’s it.” But the engine keeps roaring. “I almost fell, idiot. Bah, I almost dropped my cell phone,” he continues.

The video was shared by Viviam perrone, the founder of Mothers of Pain. “This was about General Paz, arriving at Donated from Capital to Province -account-. This is what they always do, they go from General Paz to Panamericana and end up in Campana. They are generally Thursday and Friday nights. But no controls. It would not be difficult to find the driver. You just have to want to do it. “

For a moment, the driver slows down, forced by the increased traffic. But as soon as gaps appear between the cars, accelerates again and passes them. On the left and also on the right, in the slow lane, something expressly prohibited.

And it is in one of those maneuvers on the right side that the car it leaves the lanes of the avenue and continues a few meters without control along the shoulder. “No, no! No, no!” Is heard, when the worst can still happen. But no, finally, the car stops. “We did not fart shit, boludo”, is listened to the companion.

The video appeared on the Instagram @carcrashargentina, which announces that it offers “images and videos of accidents, road accidents and automobile curiosities in Argentina.” And he asks: “Send me your accident to the MD.”

Although in the video it is seen that what happened was not an accident, it was an end announced by the reckless way in which the person behind the wheel was driving. A slight ending, because it could have caused a tragedy.

