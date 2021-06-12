A man paid $ 28 million on Saturday to travel to space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the first flight of the New Shepard tourist spacecraft.

The winner of the auction, whose identity was not revealed, will go up, next July 20, aboard the ship that will fly around the earth for 11 minutes.

The auction called by Blue Origin was lightning: it lasted only 7 minutes.

In the first 240 seconds the price rose to 20 million dollars. “Seeing the Earth from space changed the relationship with the planet and with humanity,” Bezos said in a video before the final offerings, announcing, among other things, that Brother Mark will be aboard the latest born of Blue Origin. .

The funds raised will go to a charitable association, but Bezos’s company hopes the initiative can galvanize enthusiasm for the specialty tourism industry.

The six seats that the New Shepard incorporates, which are 18 meters long.

New Shepard’s trip with six people on board for the Amazon skipper is an important goal, allowing him to gain time in the space race over rival Elon Musk. SpaceX, in effect, transports astronauts to the International Space Station, but has not yet started offering tourist trips.

And the same goes for Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which will try to rob Bezos of space primacy: The British billionaire could participate in a flight test in space on the weekend of July 4.

The challenge among billionaires towards space makes analysts optimistic, increasingly convinced that space tourism can become a reality in the coming years, and even reach a multimillion dollar turnover in 2030. For now, look at Earth from Above is a privilege for a few, rather a very few passionate billionaires.



American mogul Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Photo: EFE

The trip will last just over 10 minutes, but passengers will only pass four of them on the Karman line that marks the border between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

The reusable rocket was named after Alan Shepherd, the first American to travel to space, 60 years ago.

With information from ANSA