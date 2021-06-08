The Department of Urbanism has initiated a sanctioning file against the owners of a house in the Lorca neighborhood of Los Angeles for the construction of “niche rooms” without a license inside the garage of the house with the intention of renting them to migrant farm workers.

The councilor for Urban Planning and Citizen Security, José Luis Ruiz, explained that the Local Police received a notice from the neighbors for carrying out this work on the ground floor of the house and that when the agents arrived they found the workers in full reform. The owner of the property did not present documents proving the legality of the work, for which the agents made a photographic report in which debris remains and the construction of a brick wall can be seen.

According to Ruiz, independent rooms were being built, which he called “niche rooms”, inside the garage and which did not meet the minimum conditions of habitability. The work did not have any type of permit or licenseTherefore, the work was ordered to stop and the police drew up the corresponding minutes.

The urban inspectors will now supervise the paralyzed work to initiate the corresponding sanctioning file. The councilor for Urbanism recalled that the Plenary of the City Council unanimously approved last week the suspension of the granting of new licenses to convert commercial ground floor into housing. The suspension will have a term of one year, extendable for another.

For Ruiz, it is necessary to establish minimum criteria in terms of habitability, ventilation and accessibility conditions in these cases in which it is sought to transform a commercial ground floor into a home.