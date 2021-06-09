The Oceanographic Vessel Ángeles Alvariño continues her intense work at the bottom of the sea in order to find a clue to help clarify the disappearance of Tomás Gimeno along with his daughters Anna and Olivia on April 27. Among these indications, yesterday it was known that a scuba bottle and a duvet cover that belonged to the parent.

And this Wednesday as reported NIUS, it has been known that the vessel is trying to locate skeletal remains belonging to some of the three missing. The tracking area is centered in a small space, which corresponds to the demarcation where Gimeno stopped for almost two hours and talked with the girls’ mother. The search for the bags that he took from his vehicle is also continued. and later loaded onto the boat.

Tracking difficulties

The ship had to change position due to wind conditions and it is also a very steep area, with a depth of about 500 meters. Tracking difficulties also encounter the added difficulty of ground cracks and vertical surfaces.

When they found the The duvet and the scuba tank were intertwined, suggesting they were thrown together. The garment was identified by the last couple that the father of the minors had and will be sent to the Criminalistics Service of the armed institute in Madrid once dry to preserve potential evidence and search for DNA remains.

Finding a Spearfishing Belt

For its part, the cylinder will be inspected in Tenerife, although it has already been confirmed that it belonged to Gimeno because of the badge it was wearing and because it had recently undergone the last revision. So far no more objects have been removed, but trying to find an eight kilo belt that the father used to do underwater fishing.

All these discoveries would confirm the main hypothesis with which the Civil Guard is working: Gimeno would have killed the girls before committing suicide. In that case, the corpses would carry more than a month in the ocean and they would be very deteriorated.