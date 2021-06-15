Adolfo Tenahua Ramos

Tlaxcala / 06.15.2021 15:50:26





Through the 911 emergency service, the presence of the police was requested after confirming the presence of a corpse in the municipality of Santa Catarina Ayometla.

The events took place near Calle Cultura, almost on the corner with Camino Real in the Tlaxcaltecatla neighborhood of the aforementioned municipality.

Faced with the events, paramedics from Mexican Red Cross, municipal police and elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), who located the body of the approximately 25-year-old male, with his hands tied, blindfolded and a firearm hit to the head.

Subsequently, personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (PGJE) to carry out the corresponding proceedings, while the Forensic Medical Service took charge of lifting the body.

At the moment the subject remains unknown; while the authorities in charge of seeking justice have already opened the investigation folder to clarify the facts.

AFM