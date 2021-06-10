The federal judge of Mendoza Walter Bento He is going through a complex judicial situation in his province, after the inhibition of all his assets, and those of his family, was decided within the framework of an investigation against him for alleged bribes in exchange for favors for prisoners. The measure also covers his wife Marta Boiza, and his children Nahuel, Luciano and Facundo, and includes nine properties, four high-end cars, some $ 10 million invested in trusts and about $ 154,000 saved.

Bento is the most recognized judge in Mendoza, and is also in charge of the electoral court. His name is listed as one of the 20 defendants in a list that also includes a commissioner and an influential local lawyer. It is a file of more than 600 pages that prosecutor Dante Vega carries out and that is also investigated by Procelac, the anti-money laundering tax unit that is part of the Attorney General’s Office.

The cause seeks to disrupt a gang that gave benefits to prisoners in exchange for bribes and that, according to the prosecution, it was led by Bento. According to the MDZ Online portal, the lawyers Luciano Ortego, Matías Aramayo and Martín Ríos also appear as investigated, among others, the latter two in a condition of repentance.

In the last days, Vega and the prosecutors of the Procelac, María Laura Roteta and Mario Villar advanced with a series of new indictmentss, of the lawyer Jaime Alba, the narco Walter Bardinella Donoso and the commissioner José Moschetti.

Bento saw his situation complicated in recent weeks, after they were added to the file con telephone conversations between attorney Jaime Alba and witness Diego Stuto, who recorded the talk and took the records to court. There, the mentions of Bento were constant.

In addition, there was called crusaders between who emerges as the second within the so-called “band”, Diego Aliaga, and Bento. It is about 265 Telegram calls between the two for seven months. Aliaga is accused of being the right hand of the federal judge. He has already died and was an informant for the Police.

For its part, Commissioner Moschetti Until 2019 he served as Head of the Department of Fight against Drug Trafficking of Valle de Uco. In his role as “informant number 59,” the pseudonym under which he appears in the file, Aliaga contacted him to pass on information. One of those reports, presumably, would not have been considered by the police force, since it involved Moschetti and Aliaga with the narco Bardinella Donoso, who would be an accomplice.

The investigation, thus, pursues an illicit association led by Bento and of which Aramayo, Ríos, Moschetti and Bardinella Donoso were also part, all dependent on Aliaga. Meanwhile, the attorney Alba is charged with aggravated bribery in three events, along with Ortego.

According to the research, Judge Bento was the one who should order releases or terminations of the case, through the issuance of misdemeanors or modifications in the legal qualification, which served as a legal disguise for those resolutions.

According to prosecutor Vega, meanwhile, Alba was “coordinator of the criminal organization’s activity, outlining the activity of the rest of the members., getting lawyers to act in bribery cases or including oneself among the members if necessary ”.

Within the file it is mentioned at least one “massive” leak that would have been favored through this framework; offenders were warned to escape before the raids were carried out.