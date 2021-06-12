An imposing building in the road that runs from L’Escala to Sant Martí d’Empúries appeared on Friday: the Cathedral of the Sea of ​​Empordà. Although it is currently near a roundabout, about 1.6 billion ago it was on the ocean shore.

Its basilica is a building with three naves and between 25 and 30 meters in length. Seven sarcophagi have been found underground, and two of them have been opened by researchers, but they were empty. One had the Secundus inscription, whose name does not appear in the available documentation. On the other hand, there was no name engraved on the other.

182 coin hoard

Both graves are from the Narbonne factory, one of the most powerful economic centers in the Western Mediterranean at the time. The rest will be studied in the next archaeological missions.

Another thing that appeared was a small hoard of 182 bronze coins. Some have a Roman stamp, with representation of great variety of emperors of different times, as well as later imitations, as was done in the centuries after the fall of the Roman Empire, imitating and reusing the legal currency.

Discover the port

Surveys have revealed that the city where that Empúries was located occupied about two square hectares already between 300 and 400 people. Pere Castanyer, director of the investigation, explained in The vanguard that one of the great objectives will be find out where the port was of that city: “Possibly that line of Juncos that is seen at the end of the field and marks what should be the shore of the estuary. “