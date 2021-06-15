The City enables this Tuesday, at 8.30, vaccination for those over 45 years of the general population. To register, you must access the page of the Buenos Aires government and enter the data requested by the page. In the form you have to upload an email and a mobile phone. There, later, it will come a link to choose the turn and the place to get vaccinated.

The City thus advances with the general population, after having completed most of the stages of the groups considered objective or at risk, among whom are health personnel, adults over 65 years of age, strategic personnel, among whom are teachers and police officers, and neighbors with risk factors for having previous illnesses.

The goal, as outlined throughout the country, is to vaccinate the majority of the population with at least one dose in order to achieve the first step towards immunity and reduce the risks of contagion and at the same time suffering from serious illness.

As of Sunday night, the jurisdiction had received 1,481,812 doses and had applied 1,444,225. Although 22,188 were applied this weekend (13,756 on Saturday and 8,432 on Sunday), the authorities indicate that due to logistics and vaccinations available they are able to give up to 30 thousand vaccines per day. It happened, for example, on June 3, when 29,117 people were vaccinated.

Starting this Tuesday in the City, those over 45 can sign up to get vaccinated. Photo Maxi Failla

But this week the campaign will pick up pace again with the arrival of two batches of AstraZeneca. It is about 1,745,200 doses, of which the City receives between 122,164 and 157,068 doses (between 7 and 9%)

Since last week those who have between 50 and 59 years. It is estimated that there are 330,622, according to project data from Statistics and Censuses of the City, prepared based on the last national census, from 2010.

As for those who have between 45 to 49 years, there are around 207,663 people (99,170 men and 108,493 women). Both in the range of +50, and in the +45, many have already been vaccinated through other previous instances.

At the same time, the City Government will use the AstraZeneca vaccines (there are no differences between component 1 and 2) to complete the schedules of about 30 thousand people, mostly older adults, who received the first vaccine almost twelve weeks ago, the stipulated time between the first application and the second.

As for the six stages foreseen for the target groups in the original planning, according to information from the Buenos Aires government, most are advanced or complete. Only the number 6 remains, in which they are included other strategic groups. There are university teachers from the University of Buenos Aires, who do not give face-to-face classes.

SC