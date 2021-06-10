The Platform in Defense of the Railroad of the Region of Murcia warned that the works of the Mediterranean Corridor “will seriously affect the mobility of more than 1.2 million passengers.” Thus, it is against the “suppression of the lines provided by Adif” and promotes the creation of a Platform for Affected Persons.

This is how the platform reacts to the information about Adif’s intentions to “cut the railway line between Murcia with Lorca and Águilas, as well as the connection with Madrid through Chinchilla, to carry out the works of the new railway infrastructure of the Mediterranean Corridor.”

The Platform stated its “contrary” position to these measures, and warned that Adif intends to suppress the Cercanías services on the line between Murcia and Lorca-Águilas and the connection with Madrid. “for several years”.

«This decision, which has been confirmed by the Adif and Renfe works councils in the Region, will create serious problems of citizen mobility by transferring more than 1,200,000 passengers a year using commuter trains, to the road and It may lead to the loss of employment in these railway companies and of the auxiliary companies as the unions have denounced ”, he highlighted.

“We cannot understand that in this 2021, declared the International Year of the Railroad by the European Union, it is proposed by Adif abolish the rail services to carry out the works between Murcia and Almería, without considering the problems of isolation between towns, the environmental costs, the saturation of the roads and the accident rate that this measure entails, “they say.

Likewise, the Platform is contrary to the extent that all traffic will be derived from the Alicante line -both passengers and dangerous goods-, which leave Escombreras such as, for example, butane and all hydrocarbons, regardless of their destination.

The Platform in Defense of the Railroad assured that it will continue to defend the compatibility of the maintenance of commuter services and the connection with Madrid for the transport of passengers and goods, with the execution of the works of the Mediterranean Corridor ».

For this, the platform confirms that will promote the creation of a platform for affected for the suppression of commuter services in all towns and cities on line C-2, informing all users and calling, if necessary, the mobilizations deemed appropriate to defend said services.

Likewise, it will propose to the organizations that are part of the Platform in defense of the Castilla-La Mancha railway, the creation of a common front to avoid closure by coordinating the actions that may be necessary.