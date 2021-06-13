The management of the extinction of the forest fire declared this Sunday in Moratalla declared the fire extinguished after more than two hours. As reported by 112, at 8:00 p.m. the work continued in the Casa Escamez area, although aerial means and the felitransported brigades had already been withdrawn.

More than 80 ground and air troops from the Infomur Plan worked to extinguish the fire. The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center received at around 5.30 p.m. this Sunday various calls warning of the fire, which had originated in a large plot of cereal (barley), about 200 meters from a mountain area hit by gusts of wind.

The surveillance booths of the Infomur Plan in Ricote and Moratalla (El Salto) reported that a column of smoke had risen in the area. The fire later passed to a forest area surrounded by terraces. Numerous troops travel to the scene of the fire.

As for the air resources, an extinction helicopter based in La Pila with a helicopter brigade, an environmental agent and Extinction technician in command, an extinction helicopter based in Zarcilla de Ramos with a helicopter brigade, environmental agent and Extinction technician in command and a helicopter for surveillance and coordination of air resources based in Alcantarilla and a KAMOV helicopter based in La Alberquilla.

In addition, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium, belonging to the Caravaca Park, fight the fire by land. (five and two fire fighting vehicles, a heavy mother truck and a heavy rural). Also six forestry brigades with an intervention vehicle and with an environmental agent in command (from Moratalla, Calasparra, Mula, Cieza, Jumilla, Ricote), a civil protection forest watch from Calasparra and a regional agent in the area.

According to the 112 added, Iberdrola was informed to proceed with the power cut of a high voltage distribution line in the area. Iberdrola technicians traveled to the area to proceed with the cut. And a technician from the Base Area of ​​the General Directorate of Citizen Security and Emergencies was mobilized.