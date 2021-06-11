The last unknown in Tenerife’s terrible patricide is how Tomás Gimeno killed his two daughters before throwing them 1,000 meters deep. It will probably not be clarified until the results of the autopsy on Olivia, the six-year-old sister whose body was rescued Thursday, after 44 days trapped in a sports bag held to the bottom of the ocean by the anchor of her launch father, who was also his murderer.

However, the Civil Guard investigators, based on the certainties that they already have in the chronology of the crime, consider that Gimeno, quite possibly, killed his daughters with an overdose of sleeping pills or by suffocation, or mixed both homicidal acts . Let him drug them first and then suffocate them. What is certain is that the body found this Thursday corresponds to Olivia Gimeno as revealed by the fingerprint test carried out at the Forensic Anatomical Institute.

What they take for sure is that when the fateful April 27, the criminal parked his Audi A3 next to the Puerto Marina dock, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, at around 9:30 p.m., Olivia and Anna, his 14-month-old sister, were there dead. Neither the security cameras nor the guard could see how their father got them into his boat, because their lifeless bodies were hidden in the duffel-type sports bags that, along with four other packages, he carried in three trips to the boat.

Similarly, there is evidence that Gimeno arrived with his daughters, around 8:00 p.m., at his house in Candelaria, after spending the afternoon with his parents and without any intention of returning them to Beatriz, his ex-wife, as he had promised. . Death occurred during that hour and a half and possibly in the home.

Planned crime



The agents located on the dining room table blister out of the boxes and half consumed of lorazepam, a powerful sleeping pill. In contrast, what they found neither in the house, nor in the car, nor in the boat, despite making five searches, one of them with trained dogs, was traces of the girls’ blood.

It is becoming increasingly clear that everything was part of a premeditated murder plan for macho revenge, which is known as a vicarious crime. Tomás not only wanted to hurt Beatriz where it could hurt the most, taking her daughters from her, but he also tried to condemn her for life to pain and doubt of not knowing exactly what had happened, burying them at the bottom of the ocean. There he threw them, between ten and eleven o’clock at night, stuffed into the mats and weighted with the ship’s anchor and perhaps also with the full oxygen cylinder found three days earlier in the same area.

A point on the Atlantic that is three miles from Puerto Marina and one from Puertito de Güímar. The same place to which, according to the geolocation of the mobile, he returned about two hours later. Where investigators believe that he committed suicide at sea, perhaps weighing down the diving weights that were no longer on the ship when the Civil Guard found him the next morning. The suicide could have occurred after 1:30 a.m., when the telephone signal was lost, after reiterating to his ex-wife that he would never see him or the girls again.

The oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño, with the help of its sonar, continues to search the seabed at this point, to try to locate the body of Anna and the murderer, which could help the mother to start her mourning. Civil Guard and authorities try to ensure that the works continue, if necessary, even beyond next Monday.