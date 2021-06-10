Richmond and CanSino They are the strongest options that the Buenos Aires Government has to buy vaccines against the coronavirus. This was confirmed by sources linked to the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who are negotiating to acquire doses that allow them to advance with the immunization campaign.

Until a few hours ago, the picture was different. Despite the attempts made with other laboratories, the results had not been satisfactory and everything seemed to indicate that the City would not get doses until at least next year. However, it is now confirmed that, at least with CanSino, negotiations are advanced and there could be a formal announcement about it in the next few weeks.

Although the sources did not confirm the amount of doses for which it is negotiated, they could be between 300,000 and 1,000,000 vaccines, and even more.

What if the City gets its own vaccinations. The mechanism to be implemented is not yet clear, since the national health ministry is the authority that authorizes the entry of doses and their distribution. However, if a jurisdiction purchases a batch of vaccines, it could use them in its own territory and they would be “deducted” from the amount that he had from the national distribution. In turn, these doses would be granted to other districts that do not have their own supply.

Vaccination in the City. This Thursday they began to take turns and apply the immunizer among those over 50 without risk factors. Photo: Lucia Merle

CanSino Biologics is the Chinese laboratory with which the national government also negotiates, which is about to close an agreement for the purchase of vaccines from July. As it transpired, that month two million doses would arrive and another eight would arrive during the rest of the year.

Although neither of the two jurisdictions confirmed how much they will pay, the market value is estimated to be US $ 14 per dose.

Argentina was one of the countries in which the phase 3 test protocol of this vaccine was carried out, with 8,000 volunteers at the beginning of this year.

Now the final steps of the last testing phase are being completed, after having been tested, in addition to here, in Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, where it is already applied, and Chile. Based on the results, it shows an efficacy of 65% in symptomatic patients and 91% for severe cases of coronavirus. Its technology is that of vaccines inactivated viruses. In addition, its distribution is simple logistics, since it requires conservation in a common refrigerator, between 2 and 8 degrees.



What raised doubts two weeks ago was the effectiveness of the single dose that applies. According to a statement from the pharmaceutical company in Mexico, where the immunizer is used mainly among teachers, it is studied the possibility of applying a reinforcement starting six months after the first application. Apparently, that is the time in which there is a loss in the antibodies generated.

In a statement two weeks ago, the laboratory had clarified that “an amendment to its protocol” was made in its phase III studies, which involved more than 45,000 people in “different countries of the world” and 15,000 volunteers in Mexico, where packages the drug in a plant in the state of Querétaro.

“It was decided give a second dose to all participants, and in this way – at the same time – being able to study the possible benefits that a second booster dose could bring to the vaccine, “the company communicated. It is not ruled out that the same thing happens with the volunteers who received the vaccine in Argentina.

What’s more, The approval of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) is still pending, an unavoidable requirement for the application of the vaccine in Argentina.

The other laboratory the City negotiates with is Richmond, that this week he received the first 300 liters of the active ingredient of the vaccine Sputnik V to end the production process, which includes filtering and filling the vials containing the doses, in Argentina.

As anticipated by the president of the laboratory, Marcelo Figueiras, the plant in Pilar, province of Buenos Aires, has the capacity to produce 500,000 doses per week Starting in the next few days, although the goal is for 5,000,000 vaccines to come out of there per month when the expansion of the facilities is completed.

Buenos Aires sources told Clarion that this agreement is also advanced, and that in both cases there could be specific announcements during the upcoming weeks.

Until Wednesday, in Buenos Aires soil there were 1,079,459 people vaccinated with one dose and 287,229 with the complete scheme. And 1,366,688 of the 1,398,012 doses received had been applied. The district will obtain about 30,000 vaccines from second component of Sputnik V towards the weekend. And it is expected that on Monday it will receive part of the AstraZeneca lot that would arrive from the United States with 980,000.

This Thursday the porteños began to be vaccinated older than 50 years without previous risk factors. And if progress occurs with the arrival of more doses, next week the stage of those over 45 could be enabled.

