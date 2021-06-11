The image of a dog of the Japanese breed Shiba Inu considered one of the best-known memes on the internet, it was auctioned this Friday for about 4 million dollars, turning it into the most expensive in history.

The buyer, who identified himself with the user @pleasrdao, submitted a bid for 1,696.9 cryptocurrencies Ethereum, which is worth about 4 million dollars, according to the auction website Zora.

The NFT of the meme was put on sale this Tuesday by Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, the dog that appears in the image, and for the next three days @pleasrdao was at the head of the bids, until a battle broke out between this user and another identified as @twodollahotdoge on Friday afternoon, which drove the price considerably.

The term “Doge” comes from the cartoon series “Homestar Runner”, specifically from a 2005 chapter in which the central character calls another of the characters his “DOGE”.

Five years later, in 2010, Sato posted a picture of his dog Kabosu on his personal blog, without knowing that it would become a sensation cybernetics.

“I took the photos to update my blog,” Sato said in a statement. “I take a lot of photos every day, so that day was nothing out of the ordinary“.

The photo began to flood platforms like Tumblr and Reddit in the years following 2010, and when a Reddit user referred to the Kabosu snapshot as “doge,” he stayed with that name and the meme was created.

“At first when I found out about Kabosu memes I was very surprised. Terrified me the fact that a single photo that I had casually posted on my blog could travel the world even places that I did not know“Sato acknowledged.

The image that is shared, even with different messages, is usually the same: on the left, there is a photomontage of a big and strong dog and, on the right, a weaker and smaller dog. This montage, although different contexts are used, is used to compare two epochs to each other and parody the changes that were made.

Undoubtedly, these images were designed to poke fun at the sensibilities, manners and practices of millennials and Gen Z and relate it to the alleged toughness from your parents or older siblings.

Doge’s popularity recently received another boost thanks to Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that has coined his name, and which rose to popularity after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed it on social media this year.

Source: EFE