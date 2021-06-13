The assailant, who bruised his head, skull and neck, fled the area Reina Sofía Hospital, in Murcia, where the victim was treated. / Javier Carrión / AGM

A 41-year-old woman was attacked last midnight in the Plaza de San Ginés, in Murcia, by a man who fled the area. The attack took place around 12:05 a.m., when the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region received several calls that alerted of the event.

Witnesses reported that the victim had been lying on the ground and that the man fled the area. Up to the Plaza de San Ginés, agents of the Murcia Local Police and health workers from the Management of Urgencies and Health Emergencies 061 traveled.

The woman, who suffered contusions to the head, skull, and neck She was transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia to treat the wounds, which are not serious.