Recently in Twitter, it was revealed that the creator of Five nights at freddy’s, Scott cawthon, made important donations to various politicians in the United States. What caused the discontent of the community of Twitter, is that the politicians you donated to have strong opinions against the LGBT community.

Given this, many users began to ask that no one buy more games of Cawthon, as they argued that he used his winnings from the games of ‘Five nights at freddy’s‘to boost these politicians. In addition, the requests to cancel it began.

Five Nights at Freddy’s creator’s response

Before everything that was unleashed, Scott cawthon posted an answer on Reddit where he says that he was hesitant to speak on the subject, but that he chose to do so due to the large number of people from the LGBT community who belong to the fanbase of ‘Five nights at freddy’s‘.

He also mentioned that he needed to speak because there were people who threatened to come to his house to harm him. These threats are having an effect on his wife, who is going through a risky pregnancy and stress is not good for her health and that of the baby.

‘All this because I exercised my right and my duty as an American citizen, to vote and support the candidates that I felt could better manage the country for everyone, and that is something for which I will not apologize.‘said the creator of’ Five Nights at Freddy’s’.

In his response he also mentions that whoever disclosed the information must also have seen that he supported all kinds of politicians: “men, women, white people, black people, Republicans and Democrats.” In addition, he said that although there were politicians focused on the LGBT community, he felt that his proposals left aside the needs of other members of the community.

He finally closed his reply by saying: ‘if people think that I am doing more harm than good now, then maybe it is better that it be canceled and I retire (…) I always loved and will continue to love this community even if one day I am not included in it‘.

There are people who express their support for Cawthon.

On the other hand, the hashtag has emerged on Twitter #IStandbyScott to defend the programmer and his games. At the moment we do not know what will happen and if this will have an impact on the launch of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach ‘.

We will see how this situation ends as there are very strong opinions both in favor and against the creator of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’. Although we are probably seeing the beginning of the end of this saga.

