Agents of the National Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in Murcia for alleged scam when selling honeymoon that never came to fruition. The suspect allegedly cheated 35 people and it would have misappropriated the money that the victims had paid for travel reservations.

The detainee, through a travel agency, would have booked several plane tickets in January 2020, but on the occasion of the Covid-19, Faced with the possibility of not being able to travel, he requested reimbursement from the airlines. An amount that amounts to 80.000 euros.

According to the National Police, the clients insisted but the detainee he “gave them long”. For months, the clients and victims were insisting the detainee to pay them the refund, but this person always made excuses. It was in December that the victims realized that this person could possibly have kept their money, since the alleged suspect hThe agency had closed and was no longer responding to calls.

The airlines had returned the money



The clients decided to file a complaint after verifying that the money had already been returned by the airline companies with which the trips had been contracted. When they contacted them, they were informed that they had already paid the amounts of the tickets during the months of September and November.

The Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit began to investigate after learning of these practices. They began investigating around six victims and have managed to find 35 so far.

The UDEF has specified that the detainee, who it was the agency administrator, he had misappropriated more than 80,000 euros and they continue to investigate to locate more victims and to be able to find out the total amount of what was scammed.