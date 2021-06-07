The Lomas de Zamora Police detained a fake pediatrician who worked at the Luzuriaga clinic in Llavallol and who came to attend at least 200 children without having the qualifying registration.

The operation was carried out at his home in Moreno After a long investigation that included wiretapping, raids and simulated patients, by the prosecutor Jorge Grieco, from the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) No. 8 specialized in Economic Crimes and Institutional Violence.

As reported by the newspaper The Union, the man, 69 years old, worked as a false clinical doctor and pediatrician in the Luzuriaga de Llavallol Clinic, where he also appeared as a managing partner.

In the various raids on the clinic and his home, the Lomas de Zamora Justice kidnapped 100 medical records of adults and some 200 of minors, in addition to contracts, stamps and documentation of interest, as well as a large number of medical instruments, remedies, recipe books , apocryphal seals and other items of evidence.

The investigation verified that the false doctor, identified as Carlos Murguia, used license plates that corresponded to two other professionals, a doctor who did not practice the profession and another doctor from the interior of the country. In fact, in his office I had a medical degree posted with the letterhead of the University of El Salvador.

The researchers stated to Argentine News that “he was never at the University of El Salvador or at any other, at least taking a subject related to medicine.”

As reported Chain 3, the case began in November 2019 when a woman appeared at the false doctor’s office because she needed a medical permit to later present at the Embassy of Spain.

However, days later from the diplomatic headquarters they informed him that the registration number of Dr. Murguia did not correspond to him but to another doctor named Sabrina and they told him that the seal was not valid.

It was then that this lady contacted the real doctor through the Linkedin network and told her about the situation, for which she initiated the corresponding legal actions.

The Court of Guarantees No. 4 of the Judicial Department of Lomas de Zamora intervened, which ended up ordering his arrest, while the case was classified as the crime of “false practice of medicine, usurpation of titles and honors; and falsification of public document”.

