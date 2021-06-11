The missing person is 1.65 meters tall, has gray hair, black eyes, and wears short jeans and a short-sleeved T-shirt. Juan Carlos Fernández, Archena’s neighbor who disappeared last Wednesday. / SOS Missing EP Murcia Friday, June 11, 2021, 8:16 PM



The SOS Disappeared Association warned this Friday of the disappearance of Juan Carlos Fernandez, a 39-year-old neighbor of Archena who was seen for the last time last Wednesday, according to said association through social networks.

He is 1.65 meters tall, has gray hair, black eyes and The last time he was seen he was wearing short jeans and a short-sleeved T-shirt. SOS Disappeared has enabled two telephones so that any citizen who knows any information about their whereabouts can help ‘642650775’ and ‘649952957’.