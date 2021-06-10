Control, the video game of Remedy Entertainment which gave us one of the best narrative experiences of recent years, with a load of action and elements of exploration that surprised much of the critics, now, it is completely free through the Epic Games Store.

published by 505 Games, Control it had some of the best marks by the specialized critics and the public. Its unique gameplay and interesting story made it an instant classic. Now, the exclusive deal with Epic has resulted in this incredible offer that ends on June 17.

How to get free Control?

To get Control, you only need to have an account Epic games. Install the launcher of the company and click on this link. In this way, you can install it on your computer at no cost. However, this offer ends next June 17, date when the new free video game will be Overcooked 2.

Just remember to review the technical requirements that Control asks to be able to run steadily. If you don’t currently have a powerful enough computer, you can save the game to your library. We recommend you take advantage of this offer, since the regular price in Mexico is $ 606.99 MXN.

