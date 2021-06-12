The reality boy Said Palao was again sued by his ex-partner Aleska zambrano for not giving his youngest daughter the money she should contribute for her expenses.

In an interview for the show Love and fire, the ex-partner of Said He had made public the request for the model to take over his responsibilities as a father.

“He came up with the topic that it seemed disrespectful for me to ask him (for money) because they were not paying him for the pandemic, among other things, and from there he told me that he could not because he had no money, but then he went to Miami for almost a month, “he commented Zambrano.

“My idea at all times was to reconcile. At no time did I want to make things bigger, and I didn’t want to. His lawyer called my lawyer and said, ‘Said is not going to get another sun,’ “explained the plaintiff.

However, and after two previously rejected claims, this May 31, the San Isidro Justice of the Peace decided to admit the increase in alimony against Said Palao.

Aleska Zambrano gets her lawsuit against Said Palao accepted. Photo: Capture Love and Fire.

Given the acceptance of the demand, the reality boy did not want to comment on the issue. “I have nothing to say about it because the lawyers are already taking care of that,” he said in a phone call for the show program.

“I would love to make a statement and update you on the issues but you know that by contract I cannot, the same (for) all legal issues there are relevant people who can speak on the issue. I’m not going to talk ”, added the model.

For its part, Aleska zambrano he did not dare to make any statements either. “It is a subject that I am not going to talk about, please. That is already between the lawyers and nothing else. I have nothing to comment on that ”, he concluded.

Said Palao, latest news:

