Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

As we mentioned days ago, XSEED Games had a few surprises in store for E3 2021. The event is already underway, and today the company made a couple of important announcements.

As part of the Future Games Show presentation, the distribution company shared a trailer with a little more gameplay from Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Y Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle. The first will arrive on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on July 20, while the last will only be available on Nintendo Switch from August 10.

Find out: A new LEVEL UP t-shirt is now available, run for yours.

Sets Story of Seasons Y Rune Factory are on their way to PlayStation and Xbox

The best part is that XSEED Games revealed the surprises it had anticipated. The first was the announcement of the version of Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which will arrive sometime in the fall of 2021. In case you don’t know, we inform you that this title has already debuted on Nintendo Switch.

Another surprise was the announcement of Rune Factory 4 Special for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. This title is only available on Nintendo Switch, but will no longer be exclusive to this system next fall.

Finally, as promised, XSEED Games presented a new trailer for the localized version for the West of Rune Factory 5, which has a premiere in early 2022, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

What did you think of the XSEED Games game trailers? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that at LEVEL UP we have coverage of E3 2021, so we invite you to check our minisite so you don’t miss any announcement that was made at the event.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.