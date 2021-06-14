Many believe that the successful leader of any business team is the one who possesses leadership skills from professional and administrative tools, but the truth in this way is incomplete.

Several research studies have indicated the importance of any leader possessing emotional skills as well as professional skills, in order to develop the performance of the work team, and the importance of this skill is due to the creation of a healthy emotional work environment as well.

The Spanish magazine (Quero Coderum) published a report in which it talked about the emotional skills you need to be a good leader.

The magazine said that it is necessary to bet that leaders with emotional competencies, not only have the skills to manage the professional development of their team, and achieve set goals, whether for themselves or their team, but also can respond to their psychological needs that the situation demands that will undoubtedly help prevent the emergence of psychosocial risks .

The report pointed out several points through which you can be a professional and emotional leader at the same time.

The report explained, that assertiveness is the ability to express what a person needs or wants in a friendly and respectful manner, without threatening others. As a leader, you must be very clear about the goal, and express your desire clearly and objectively, make it as specific and concrete as possible.

Choose the right moment to intervene in some situation and not rush to react.

Emotional control in the face of negativity. When you find yourself going into a wave of emotion, you can take a deep breath first and then think about the response.

Eye contact During a conversation, look in the eyes but not hostile to your team.

The appropriate volume and tone of voice, so that your voice is not low nor is it a shout that branches around you from the work team.

Serious facial expressions, neither tense nor condescending.

Use gestures while speaking, such as arm and hand movements that add focus and balance during interaction, but without overdoing them.

Be aware of the personality of those around you

Indicating that you are aware of the other person’s point of view to soften the response and not be aggressive in the reaction.

Ask a team member to change behavior, and suggest a solution.

sympathy

The report indicated the need for the leader to put himself in the place of others in the work team, empathize with them, and understand what they are trying to express, but from their point of view and not just yours.

Maintain eye contact with your interlocutor by looking them in the eye. Maintaining eye contact means interest on your part.

Nodding. Nod your head and make statements such as “I understand what you’re saying,” with the goal of making the person feel that you understand and sympathize with them.

Smiling .. as it generates communication and rapprochement between you and your work team, in addition to making those in front of you feel comfortable and easy to understand.

Adapting the expression to each circumstance. If you, as a leader, have to deliver a message or negative news, your facial expressions must match what the message or that news contains.

Flexibility

Flexibility is a necessary quality not only for strong leadership, but for the survival of that leadership. People who lead with flexibility are able to face and overcome adversity, take advantage of all difficult moments, and turn them into a boost for their team, and to work on flexibility as a leader, analyze situations, and correct them if necessary and finding solutions to overcome difficulties.

And most importantly, your realization as a leader that the work environment in a team is subject to continuous changes that require flexibility from you in order to succeed in the leadership path.