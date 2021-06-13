Despite what it may seem for the club in question, a somewhat aging squad like Real Madrid does not usually have very expensive players. These are, according to transfermarkt, the most valuable Real Madrid players:
Tied with Vinicius Junior in this ranking. The Belgian player has gone through one of the worst seasons, if not the worst, of his entire career. Next year he will have his last chance to show that he can be important at Real Madrid.
The German midfielder has been perfectly able to be the most outstanding footballer of Real Madrid throughout the last season. Now he will have to command the German team in the group of the death of the Eurocup.
Defensively he is undoubtedly the best left back in the world. If he improves in some offensive aspects he can become the best in the whole world in his position. Madrid has covered that position for many years.
The Belgian goalkeeper has been the best goalkeeper of the season. Yesterday he took a fundamental step with his team by winning the first game. There are few players in the world at his level.
His youth and impudence make him one of the most expensive footballers in the squad. His problem at Real Madrid is the lack of continuity in the eleven. You have the option of waiting and trying to become a club legend or go out to find more minutes.
The French central may be living his last hours as a merengue player. The aim of the directive is to get rid of him this summer. Perhaps it is the last chance to be able to obtain an interesting amount for its sale.
The Brazilian, valued at 70 million euros, is the most expensive footballer in the squad. His last two seasons have been exceptional, and if all goes according to plan he will become a historic legend for the white club.
