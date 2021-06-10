Ten days after the second summer of the pandemic, the Region of Murcia continues in a privileged position. All coronavirus monitoring indicators are well below the national average: infections, incidence, positivity rate and hospital occupancy. There are only eight municipalities, practically one in five, outside the low transmission level of Covid-19.

However, the small step of climbing to the second rung of the Health classification, the medium risk, in some cases is a warning of caution. In towns with little population, a handful of coronavirus outbreaks, if not contained soon, can multiply the incidence and force measures to be taken: two weeks ago the Caravaca hotel industry had to close the interior.

Calasparra, the worst trend



All those not listed in the lowest alert level are in the medium level, the third step of the four that has the classification of the Ministry of Health. Of the eight localities, three (Calasparra, Fuente Álamo and San Javier) draw a curve of ascent of the contagions and another (Alguazas) has flattened.

The evolution that deserves more monitoring is that of Calasparra, whose incidence has tripled by three since last weekend. Of the 10 positives notified in the last two weeks, 9 have been registered in the last seven days, a period in which it presents the worst incidence data in the Region. And the curve continues steep upward. Calasparra is precisely the fourth municipality with fewer infections in relation to its population since the start of the pandemic.

Alamo Fountain it has also maintained a sustained but slow growth since the end of May. Since then, he has accumulated 17 positives. San Javier, a nearby municipality, had contained the rise this weekend, but has suffered a rebound since then and accumulates 26 cases in the last fortnight. For its part, Alguazas yes it has managed to stop the escalation.

Caravaca strengthens the descent



The Northwest is the region at the worst time. In addition to Calasparra, Caravaca, Cehegín and Moratalla are also at the medium level of transmission. The best news is that Caravaca, the last town that suffered special restrictions due to the increase in transmission, has strengthened the decline and it is already close to the incidence of 100, a third of two weeks ago, when it reached the peak (350).

Moratalla (6 cases, 2 in the last week) and Cehegín (14 and 4) Infections have also decreased in recent days and are likely to enter the low level soon. And Librilla, the municipality with the highest incidence, just reversed the trend. As of Tuesday, the increase was steady. Currently, it seems that it has stopped the regrowth.

Lorca and Bullas, up



As for the municipalities at low risk, there are notable changes. Just a couple. Among them, Lorca, the third municipality in the Region, doubled in the last week the total of positives of the previous one. Bullas, the only Northwest town in the most favorable transmission scenario, also worsens: 7 infections in two weeks, 6 of them in the last.