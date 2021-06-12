Swimming pool in an urbanization in the municipality of Majadahonda (Madrid), last year. FERNANDO ALVARADO / EFE

Hit the heat and many communities of owners are about to open their pools. This summer will be different from the past, among other things because they have the experience of the most critical phase of the pandemic and uncertainty will not be the dominant trend. Even so, the neighbors will have to keep waiting for their turn to take a dip. The gauges are repeated.

More information

The autonomous communities have been far-sighted and for weeks they have published the rules that affect the opening, use and maintenance of community pools. Provisions that, although they are different for each region, point to a greater relaxation of the measures.

However, this regulatory gibberish does not find consensus on one of the aspects that caused the greatest controversy among residents in 2020: the allowed capacity. While the Community of Madrid has established a 60% capacity capacity, in other regions, such as Castilla-La Mancha, this is increased to 75%. Andalusia or Castilla y León, on the other hand, have set it based on the level of health alert, and there may even be a capacity of 100%.

These restrictions will once again force the communities to limit access to the pool area through control systems. If last season the use of digital applications intensified, “this summer we will continue to see these types of solutions, which make pool management easier and bring it closer to the owner”, says Agustí Ferrer, managing director of the Spanish Association of Professionals from the Swimming Pool Sector (Asofap). According to the Sectorial Barometer of the Swimming Pool in Spain 2020, prepared by this employer’s association, there is a trend towards the digitization of swimming pools. This is evidenced by the firm commitment to products such as saline electrolysis and automatic dosing and control systems, which were some of the items most in demand last year.

The company specialized in security Prevent Security Systems confirms this increase in demand, especially for access control and capacity systems. “This year, the measures have been announced with much longer time, so that the communities have more possibilities to consider solutions that allow them to enjoy the pools safely”, comments Gricell Garrido, general director of Prevent. The prices of these solutions range between 1,000 and 2,500 euros, to which should be added the purchase of personalized proximity devices (card, key ring, bracelet …) for users authorized to access the site. According to Prevent, for a typical community of 50 homes, adopting these access control measures can represent a fee of almost 24 euros per month per neighbor.

Many communities of owners already made these disbursements last year, so they will see their opening costs reduced this season. Especially if there are no entry restrictions to the facilities. For example, in the province of Malaga, which is at alert level 1 and 2, and therefore, there is no capacity limit for outdoor swimming pools, communities with this type of facilities will save on average between 2,800 and 4,500 euros per month, calculates the College of Property Administrators of Malaga and Melilla. “This reduction in costs is due to the fact that it will no longer be necessary to hire controllers or establish other access systems to control capacity,” explains its president Manuel Jiménez.

Different is the case of Madrid, where “the only notable difference is the capacity (it has gone from 50% to 60%), which does not imply a great variation in costs”, estimates Isabel Bajo, president of the College of Property Administrators Madrid (CAFMadrid).

As for cleaning and maintenance, there will be no major cost reductions, “since the regulation regarding water treatment, cleaning or disinfection is practically the same,” they point out in the General Council of Associations of Property Administrators in Spain.

From Asofap they ask the health authorities to advance in the unit of criteria regarding the pool. “If all the autonomous communities had the same legislation, the companies in the sector would have easier their development in the national territory”, remarks Ferrer.

The pool will once again be the star and discord element this summer. Also in the case of removable ones. The data managed by the Habitissimo portal are clear: this year there has been a 7% increase in the request for the installation of swimming pools compared to the 2019 data, and 20.3% less than in 2020. A decrease that, justifies this platform, it is due to the great contained demand that was registered in May 2020, after the lockdown, and the fear of continuing with restrictions during the summer.

Advance purchases

Also in Leroy Merlin they have noticed a strong increase in applications. “Customers have wanted to advance their purchases of pools, both elevated and buried, to ensure that they would have them for the season, avoiding running out of them and in anticipation of a reduction in travel on vacations due to covid”, points out Inés Egea, chief of product Pools.

From January to May, the Leroy Merlin chain has registered a growth of 400% in relation to 2019 and 50% in relation to 2020. If we only talk about above-ground or removable pools, the increase is greater: 1,500% in relation to with 2020 and 900% compared to 2019.

The use of space and its price are still the greatest advantages of removable pools. While the average cost of building a pool is between 10,000 and 19,000 euros, plus the price of the building license (1,000 euros) and the construction project (about 800 euros), the cost of a removable pool is situated between 300 and 3,000 euros, without the need for a work or project license, they point from Habitissimo.

Leroy Merlin’s removable steel pool on a terrace.

The proliferation of removable pools on the terraces or roofs of the flats in the past season put neighboring communities on alert. For this reason, experts warn of the risk that its installation entails for the rest of the neighbors, since the building is not designed so that the slab supports the weight of this type of swimming pool. “Before installation, it is important that the owner orders a study signed by a competent technician, in addition to contracting civil liability insurance that covers possible accidents and damages”, advise CAFMadrid.

The president of the General Council of Technical Architecture of Spain, Alfredo Sanz, recalls that only baby pools can be placed (they have a sheet of water between 10 and 15 centimeters high), “since the terraces provide an overload of 200 kilos per square meter approximately. Overcoming it can lead to façade and structure pathologies ”.