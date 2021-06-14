The Croatian quarries have always been characterized by supplying European football with an immense number of great players, especially in the last decade. In this list we bring the best players who have been to Dinamo Zagreb:
This is the most expensive sale in the club’s history. 26 million euros paid by Juventus to take over his services. After not fitting in with the Turin team, he currently plays for Genoa.
Mythical hard and leathery central defender of the Croatian national team. He left Zagreb for Manchester but ended up playing the bulk of his career in Russia. Currently, although he is still active in Lokomotiv, he holds the position of assistant coach in the Croatian national team.
Their benefits have decreased in recent years. He has had high quality seasons at Atlético de Madrid, and yesterday he was one of the best of his team in the game that faced England.
Lovren has been a criticized player throughout his career. He left Zagreb in search of a promising future and he found it. A spectacular year at Southampton catapulted him to Liverpool, where they have won the Premier League and the Champions League.
The former Real Madrid champion has just been proclaimed champion of the Champions League for the fourth time in his career, if he wins two more titles he will equal Paco Gento’s record. Great footballer who has never managed to settle in the ownership of a team.
The Inter Milan player is one of the most underrated midfielders on the football planet. A total player who has a multitude of skills to perfectly fulfill the role that is required of him both in his club and in his national team.
The extraordinary Croatian striker has had an impressive career. Going through renowned teams such as Bayern, Atlético de Madrid or Juventus. He has been important in all of them, he has swelled to goals and has won a multitude of trophies.
What are we going to say about Luka Modrić at this point? Winner of four Champions League, a golden ball … We can already consider him one of the best midfielders in history. When Real Madrid paid Tottenham 30 million to hire him, criticism rained down.
Leave a Reply