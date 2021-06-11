Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca have kept the coronavirus pandemic at bay since the end of the third wave. The three large municipalities are at low risk of transmission, according to the classification of the Ministry of Health. However, the incidence data by area reflects significant differences between neighborhoods, districts or county councils.

Although the vaccination of the most vulnerable is ending the worst of the pandemic, but the outbreaks still have consequences, especially at the local level. For example, a month ago, a focus in the Murcian district of La Ñora resulted in several infections, hospital admissions, a deceased and a couple of businesses temporarily closed. Therefore, it is advisable not to lose sight of how the transmission of Covid-19 is evolving in each point of the regional territory.

Three districts stand out

Murcia

Murcia managed to get around the soft stake of the coronavirus that increased the incidence two weeks ago. Currently the curve is going downwards, but a few districts have remained in a more delicate position: two from the east (Alquerías and Beniaján) and one from the south (The swimming pool). These areas, which They represent 13% of the population of the municipality, accumulate 24% of the infections of the last fortnight.

They also exceed the average, in cases or incidence, the most populated district, El Palmar, and neighborhoods in different parts of the capital: Vista Alegre, San Andrés and the Infante Juan Manuel. For the rest, most move on the average: between 5 and 10 positives and between 50 and 75 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. This is reflected in the following graph, where it is possible to consult the data of the rest of the districts and neighborhoods that do not have labels due to lack of space.

The East zone adds one in three cases

Cartagena

Of the three large municipalities, Cartagena has the most positive dynamics. Its incidence in two weeks is 45, while that of seven days falls to 15. Both figures are lower than the regional average. What’s more, no death has been registered with a diagnosis date in the last month.

However, there is a clear focus, as evidenced by the following graph: the eastern area of ​​Cartagena, which includes part of the urban area, the county council of El Hondón, the hamlet of La Aparecida and the hamlet of La Puebla. This area accumulates 19 cases in the last two weeks (a fifth of the total in the municipality) and 10 in the last (almost a third). The other two areas that stand out, although to a lesser extent, with respect to the general situation are San Antón and Santa Lucía.

General upline

Lorca

Unlike Murcia and Cartagena, the Ciudad del Sol itself is immersed in an upward trend. Nothing serious, for now. But doubles in the last week the total positives of the previous week: 40 infections compared to 21, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In addition, the increase is not concentrated in a specific area, but rather it is generalized, except in La Paca, which barely has about 3,000 inhabitants.