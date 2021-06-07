Just a week ago, Ubisoft revealed the first gameplay and the release date of Far Cry 6, along with other details as part of our arsenal of weapons and some of the vehicles that we can use and modify throughout our history in Yara, a city that is a homeland that is under the domains of the hated dictator Antón Castillo, his son Diego Castillo and his entire militia.

While we fight for the liberation of this great city inspired by Cuba at the hands of our protagonist Dani Rojas, several colleagues will be able to help us in the fight and join us in Yara, which promises to be one of the most impressive and spectacular cities that Ubisoft has developed to date. moment. So time after leak the great map of Yara, Ubisoft has revealed the animals that we can recruit in Far Cry 6 and that they will keep us company in this new open world.

These are the animals that we can recruit in Far Cry 6

In the Ubisoft Q&A session »Ask Me Anything» via RedditGame Director Benjamin Hall talked about the allies we can recruit in Far Cry 6. On the one hand, we can recruit mercenaries and human NPCs to fight for the Yara revolution. Thanks to the Guns for Hire recruitment, we can count on the help of the pilot Nick Rye, the sniper Grace Armstrong and the explosives expert Sharky Boshaw, among others.

New gameplay for Far Cry 6 in action revealed

But these will not be the only ones, since we can also recruit various animals. One of them is the already known Chorizo, a dachshund with only two legs and a wheeled cart with a gun holder. But in addition to this adorable dog, the handsome crocodile or the Puma White Champagne (available through a DLC) that can help us and accompany us in this great adventure for the liberation of Yara. Far Cry 6 can now be reserved on Xbox, with a confirmed launch for next October 7, 2021. Finally, we remind you that it has been Far Cry 6 download size revealed on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.