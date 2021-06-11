Soccer, action, survival and a nominee for best game of the year among the free titles of the week.

With all the hangover that last night’s E3 2021 preview left us, we start a weekend where, of course, there is no shortage of free games. Among them we find one of the best video games of recent years, but also a lot of football, a little action and some survival on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. As always on the 3DJuegos pages we summarize the most outstanding proposals at zero cost .

Type: Limited Time Trial

We start with a regular of these specials, ARK: Survival Evolved. The action and survival video game can be discovered this weekend with Xbox, a proposal that leads us to fight for our lives with other friends in a land inhabited by prehistoric beings, and that includes the dreaded dinosaurs.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

A nominee for the best game of the year in 2019 to start the weekend. The Epic Games Store offers us to download Control for free, the latest and great Remedy video game in which we accompany a female protagonist with telekinetic powers to make our way through a deep, unpredictable and supernatural world.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Until June 16 we have a new opportunity to fully discover Fallout 76, which after a somewhat complicated launch has managed to gradually generate an interesting community around its game proposal, one where you can enjoy the largest and most dynamic world ever created in the Fallout universe.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Today the Eurocup begins, and you may have been bitten by the bug of taking long afternoons of football matches, and what better way to do it than totally free for a few days on PC through Steam, where we find a three-day trial available on the most successful sports simulator on the market: FIFA 21.

Type: Limited Time Trial

FIFA 21 is not the only football game that we can find these days for free. On Xbox we are given the opportunity to discover how the successful Football Manager 2021 adapts to consoles, thus challenging players to bring their favorite team to glory by demonstrating their skills in transfer management and tactics.

Type: Free content on Epic Games Store

It is not a free game as such, but from the Epic Games Store they celebrate the landing on their platform of one of the hits of the moment, Genshin Impact, inviting users to redeem the GenshiEpic code and unlock various additional incentives. A perfect way to start enjoying the beautiful MiHoyo RPG.

Do you want more free games?

Xbox Live, PS Plus, Stadia Pro

If all these adventures are not worth it, in 3DJuegos we also review all the free games in June for subscribers of PC, PlayStation and Xbox systems as well as Google’s Stadia Pro service. Don’t forget to check it out.

More about: Free games.