In just two days, the Summer Game Fest will begin, which will serve as a prelude to everything that is to come at E3 2021, which will begin on June 12 and end on June 15. With the upcoming arrival of these two big events, leaks and rumors have exploded, even Geoff Keighley has joined the party. For the moment, they would have leaked new 2K games for E3 2021, among other announcements such as Starfield and the reveal of Forza Horizon 5 for the joint Xbox and Bethesda conference.

Other companies like Ubisoft have revealed much of their news that we will have in the UbiForward of E3 2021, although that has not saved them from continuing to suffer leaks, since a few hours ago, a well-known and reliable user filtered the first details of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Siege of Paris.

These 3 great Warner games won’t appear at E3 2021

Many other companies continue to keep their secrets, but for the part that falls to Warne Bros. Games, it seems that their appearance at both events will be destined to show new details of Back 4 Blood, since a few hours ago we have known through the official account of the Summer Game Fest via Twitter that the 3 great Warner games will not appear at E3 2021. In this case, we are talking about Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights.

The Warner. Bros Games presentation is Back 4 Blood, there is not a separate event. – Summer Game Fest – LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 4, 2021

Although both Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights have a launch sale (not defined) for the next year 2022, so it is most likely that we will have new details of these 3 great Warner games by the end of the year. or principles of the next one.