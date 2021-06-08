The movie Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time It was expected since 2015, however there were several delays that had made its premiere impossible, until last year when the final date was announced. It premiered on March 21, 2021, breaking sales records for the series of Hideaki anno.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time concludes the tetralogy known as Evangelion: Rebuild which takes the framework of the anime to tell a new story with the changes that Hideaki anno had considered for the original series. Now, on June 12, a final version will arrive with small, but significant changes.

What does the new version of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time?

The last film in the saga of Hideaki anno, Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time announced in his Official site that the new version will have changes with respect to some animation sequences, these will not represent modifications to the already known story. It is expected to hit Japanese theaters on June 12.

This edition of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time it will be promoted as the Ultimate Edition. With its arrival, about a million copies of a special 36-page brochure (EVA-EXTRA-EVA). This will have a cover made by the animator Atsushi Nishigori.

