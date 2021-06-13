The wait came to an end, after a year of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Copa América 2021, the oldest national team tournament in the world, began this Sunday, June 13 with the meeting between host Brazil and Venezuela.
On this opening day, Conmebol put the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia as the opening building for the 47th edition, after both Colombia and Argentina left the tournament organization due to the health emergency that has continued to affect people .
With the sanitary measures that Conmebol has imposed to carry out the tournament, there was not a show with a concert and invited artists as is customary, in addition, there are no fans cheering from the stands.
However, the musical part and the rhythm were set by the Cuban duo People of the Zone, which was in charge of making the official theme for the contest; ‘La gozadera The Official 2021 CONMEBOL Copa América Song ‘, a version of his success’The enjoyment‘, the same that they launched with the Puerto Rican Marc Anthony in 2015.
During the ceremonial ceremony, the solitude and silence of an area absent of fans in the stands could be appreciated, through the official social networks of Copa América and Conmebol they limited themselves to sharing a motivational video announcing the opening of the contest.
In the competition there will be ten participating South American teams and they will be divided into two groups, A and B. In Group A will be Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay; and in Group B, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. The tournament will end next Saturday, July 10 at the Maracana Stadium.
